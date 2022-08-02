If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3

Instead of waiting for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to get a huge discount from retailers’ Surface Pro deals, you should consider going for a Lenovo. The brand is behind some of the products on Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, namely the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 share certain similarities with these devices, starting with dependable performance from its eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, and 8GB of RAM. While these specifications won’t challenge the best laptops or the best tablets, they’re more than enough to handle everyday activities such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and making presentations, a well as to multitask between them without any slowdowns.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet’s 13-inch QHD+ touchscreen display is bright and responsive when the device is in its tablet form, and it also serves as a highly functional display when in laptop form, enabled through the X1 Tablet Gen 3 Thin Keyboard that comes with every purchase. You can freely switch between these two modes, depending on what you need. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, which you can use to write or sketch on the device, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. With over nine hours of battery life and durability that’s tested against 12 military-grade requirements, the 2-in-1 laptop is a perfect companion for people who are always on the go.

Lenovo’s $1,930 discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so if you want reliable performance and versatility from your next machine, you can’t go wrong with this purchase. The device is yours for just $949 instead of its sticker price of $2,879, but you should hurry because other shoppers will surely have an eye on this offer. Add the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 to your cart and check out as quickly as possible so that you won’t miss out.

