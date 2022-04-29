Finding a deal with a discount of $2,326 is not an easy come-by, especially if it’s on a ThinkPad from one of the best laptop brands on the market. Before now, Lenovo sold the 13-inch ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel for $3,579 but now offers it for $1,253, making this deal one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find today. That’s not even all – there’s an option for a $99/month payment for 12 months.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel offers enhanced life-like visuals from a 13.5-inch 2K (2256 x 1504) display screen with Dolby Vision and a 3:2 aspect ratio combined with powerful Intel Iris Xe graphics. You’ll enjoy itch-free video conferencing and internet surfing as a business person, teacher, or student, thanks to its anti-reflective and anti-smudge touchscreen that you can use with or without the Lenovo precision pen that comes in the pack. The two loudspeakers with four 360-degree far-field microphones create an immersive sound experience and the speedy Wi-Fi 6 with optional 4G/5G WWAN allows uninterrupted video streaming with optimum audio and video quality.

Inarguably, this deal on the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel is one of the best laptop deals, as with the ThinkPad’s advanced 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB soldered memory, 512GB PCIe SSD storage space, and multiple ports and slots, you’ll get enough space to run your programs without a glitch. Also, the built-in ThinkShield security solutions with A.I. features will protect your data and device from attacks. You’ll also get a free upgrade from Windows 10 Pro 64 to Windows 11.

Getting more than $2,000 off one of the best tablets and best laptops on the market is not something you’ll often come by. But this deal brings you the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel, a Thinkpad that sold previously for $3,579 at the significantly reduced price of $1,253, helping you to save over $2,000. Use the eCoupon code: THINKPADDEALS to enjoy this offer, but keep in mind that you can only make two-unit purchases from it. Also, we don’t know how long this deal will stay on the board, so jump on it quickly.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations