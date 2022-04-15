 Skip to main content
  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts $1,000 off the price

By

A Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is positioned in tent mode.

It’s not easy to come by laptop deals that cut over $1,000, yet one of the best laptop brands is offering a 2-in-1 business laptop at a hugely reduced price. Today at Lenovo, you can get a ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $1,526 by using the eCoupon THINKAPR — that’s a whopping $1,018 off the regular $2,544 price. Even if you’re not a Lenovo fan, you’ll agree that this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find today. 

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is an enhanced version of older Lenovo ThinkPads, including the ThinkPad T480 and ThinkPad X1 carbon. Its base configuration includes an Intel Core i5- 1135G7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While there’s no SD card slot, several other ports for file transfers are available. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with an Intel Evo certification, which tells you that you’ll be getting at least nine hours of battery life — that’s an entire day’s work completed without needing a charge. So whether you work from home, enjoy working at a cafe table, or attend to your business on the go, you’ll love this ThinkPad.

Like the best Lenovo laptops, this sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a reliable backlit keyboard, accurate fingerprint reader, and a solid general body frame. It runs on Windows 11, so you can open multiple tabs and browse through your apps and files without any slow boots. It also has a 16:10 display, a human-presence detector, webcam privacy shutter, wider touchpad, and a Lenovo integrated pen for inking. You won’t have any issues when using it as a tablet, thanks to its anti-reflective and anti-smudge enhancement. Also, the ThinkPad’s wireless 4G/5G mobile broadband is suitable for a revolutionary browsing experience you’ll enjoy whether you’re using it as a laptop or tablet.

The best laptops and best tablets can be expensive, but a deal like this on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with over $1,000 in savings can easily make you a proud owner of a sleek 2-in-1 laptop. For $1,526, you’ll get a high-performing 2-in-1 laptop with extended battery life. To enjoy it, enter the eCoupon code THINKAPR. But bear in mind that it’s unclear how long the deal will last, so click on the Buy Now button before it’s too late.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

North Korea pulled huge $600 million crypto heist, feds say

Ethereum coins sitting on a desk.

Microsoft Defender has one key weakness its rivals don’t

The Windows Security app in Windows 11.

What is going on with the Galaxy S20’s screen?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus display with a dark wallpaper.

Core brings its creator-driven metaverse to iOS this summer

Deadmau5's Core game Oberhasli works on mobile.

Samsung adds Galaxy S21 lineup to Certified Renewed store

Samsung Galaxy S21 back in hand.

Dual review: Selling the feint, awkwardly

Aaron Paul and Karen Gillan discuss combat techniques in a scene from Dual.

Choose or Die review: Where’s a grue when you need one?

Iola evans stares at a TV screen in a scene from Choose Or Die.

How to use concatenate in Excel

A man using a PC to view an Excel spreadsheet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 looks solid for just $430

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 on a while background.

I paid $2 a day to play an abandoned Wii Sports sequel

A Mii hits a ball with a Tennis racket in Wii Sports Club key art.

How to use pivot tables in Google Sheets

Person using Google on a laptop.

How to undervolt a CPU: Complete guide to undervolting

Intel Core i9-12900K in a motherboard.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

The cast of Amazon Prime's Outer Range.