This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts $1,000 off the price

It’s not easy to come by laptop deals that cut over $1,000, yet one of the best laptop brands is offering a 2-in-1 business laptop at a hugely reduced price. Today at Lenovo, you can get a ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $1,526 by using the eCoupon THINKAPR — that’s a whopping $1,018 off the regular $2,544 price. Even if you’re not a Lenovo fan, you’ll agree that this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find today.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is an enhanced version of older Lenovo ThinkPads, including the ThinkPad T480 and ThinkPad X1 carbon. Its base configuration includes an Intel Core i5- 1135G7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. While there’s no SD card slot, several other ports for file transfers are available. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes with an Intel Evo certification, which tells you that you’ll be getting at least nine hours of battery life — that’s an entire day’s work completed without needing a charge. So whether you work from home, enjoy working at a cafe table, or attend to your business on the go, you’ll love this ThinkPad.

Like the best Lenovo laptops, this sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a reliable backlit keyboard, accurate fingerprint reader, and a solid general body frame. It runs on Windows 11, so you can open multiple tabs and browse through your apps and files without any slow boots. It also has a 16:10 display, a human-presence detector, webcam privacy shutter, wider touchpad, and a Lenovo integrated pen for inking. You won’t have any issues when using it as a tablet, thanks to its anti-reflective and anti-smudge enhancement. Also, the ThinkPad’s wireless 4G/5G mobile broadband is suitable for a revolutionary browsing experience you’ll enjoy whether you’re using it as a laptop or tablet.

The best laptops and best tablets can be expensive, but a deal like this on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with over $1,000 in savings can easily make you a proud owner of a sleek 2-in-1 laptop. For $1,526, you’ll get a high-performing 2-in-1 laptop with extended battery life. To enjoy it, enter the eCoupon code THINKAPR. But bear in mind that it’s unclear how long the deal will last, so click on the Buy Now button before it’s too late.

