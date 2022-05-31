 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is today

The sixth gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop.

There’s no better time to buy a new laptop than today, with laptop deals around every corner, and with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga seeing a huge discount at Lenovo. In fact, the popular 2-in-1 laptop is seeing a discount of more than $1,700, making it one of the best laptop deals we’ve come across. This brings the sale price down to just $924, putting the ultra professional ThinkPad X1 Yoga in the price range of many of the best budget laptops.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 carried on the legacy of the super popular 2-in-1 laptop, and this sixth generation model improves upon it, particularly if you need the power of a laptop but enjoy the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It features a 14-inch touchscreen that is put to great use when creating artwork or editing photos, and looks great when taking in movies and other digital content. It also has a great webcam, putting it in a class with some of the best laptops for videoconferencing. Battery life is top notch, as the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is able to reach up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a great option for creators, but it’s also a great option for businesses and working professionals. It’s worthy of consideration among the best work-from-home laptops, in part of because of its great ergonomics and ease of use. It has a wider touchpad than most laptops, which makes it more comfortable to use for longer periods of time, and its high level performance makes it super responsive no matter what you may be working on. If you’re uncertain what laptop may be best for your needs, you can explore our laptop buying guide, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is about as good as it gets in combining versatility, performance, and price.

With this massive discount taking place today at Lenovo, you won’t want to miss out on owning a new ThinkPad X1 Yoga. You can currently grab one for just $924, which is a savings of more than $1,700, as its regular price is $2,639. Free shipping is included, so act quickly while this discount and inventory last.

