Even though it’s one generation behind the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, the Gen 6 is still a pretty powerful laptop, and given the short period between the release of both generations, it’s still a competent 2-in-1. Equally important, you can find the Yoga Gen 6 at a bargain price with this deal from Lenovo, bringing it down from $3,769 to $1,399, which is a huge $2,370 discount.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is quite impressive when comparing it to its discounted price, with a powerful 11th-gen Intel i7-1185G7 vPro processor that can handle the majority of productivity tasks with ease, as well as power the 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen. The display can even hit 400 nits of peak brightness, although that will lower the battery life you’ll get, which, 0n average, should last you around 10 hours. Also, while there’s no discrete GPU here, the Intel Iris XE integrated GPU will let you get away with casual games, so it’s nice for unwinding after work with the simple stuff.

Like some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the touchscreen experience of the Yoga Gen 6 is excellent and pretty fun to use in the handheld mode, especially if you’re on the go. We also appreciate that it comes with 32GB of RAM, meaning you don’t have to worry about app and browser management. The internal 512GB SSD is also pretty large, especially if you tend to save most of your data to the cloud, although given that it runs Windows 11 and is going to eat into the SSD, it might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals. It also sports a 720p webcam for those video meetings and Wi-Fi 6, the most advanced standard after 6E, so it’s future-proof and will provide you with a great wireless connection.

Overall, despite being a generation old, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is still an excellent 2-in-1 laptop, and the deal from Lenovo discounting it so heavily to $1,399 makes it an even better value for money. That said, if it doesn’t fit your requirements, there are a lot of great laptop deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals out there you can pick up for roughly the same price, depending on your needs.

