The holiday shopping season has started for great laptop deals, and Lenovo is seriously trying to one-up the competition. Right now its Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a massive markdown at an impressive 60% off. As part of a Lenovo “Doorbuster” sale, the price has dropped down to $1,508 from the usual price of $3,769. That’s a wildly high total savings of $2,261. Get it on this unique sale while you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

This predecessor to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. When talking about the Yoga Gen 7, we referred to the Yoga Gen series as “business class.” Don’t let the lower model number trick you into thinking that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 isn’t a part of that tradition. As the name “Yoga” implies, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a 2-in-1 laptop, a hybrid between tablet and laptop.

It’s got a 14-inch screen with full touchscreen functionality, complete with anti-smudge materials. However, there’s more to the best tablets than just a touchscreen. Since they make for such good video-chatting devices, you’ll also want to pay attention to the camera. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 has a 720p HD camera of the IR/RGB hybrid variety, meaning it will better be able to display colors as they naturally are. One really cool feature is ThinkPad’s Human Presence Detection, which uses the camera to know when you walk away. When your ThinkPad knows you’re away from the computer, it will dim, which saves battery life and keeps your information more private. Speaking of privacy, there’s also a built-in shutter so you can block the camera at will.

If a 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 appeals to you, get in on this doorbuster deal while it’s still ongoing. Again, that’s a markdown of $2,261, from $3,769 to $1,508, a whopping 60% off. Lastly, if you’re a business, student, or teacher, you might qualify for an extra 5% off, because every last dollar counts.

