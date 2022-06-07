Get a laptop and tablet for the price of one with this Lenovo deal

The best laptop deals can be highly versatile as this deal from Lenovo demonstrates. Right now, when you buy from Lenovo direct, you can snap up a Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable for just $749, saving you a huge $1,470 off the usual price. It’s a great way of ensuring you get the best of both worlds, allowing you to use it as a laptop or a tablet depending on what you need. With such a huge discount involved, we can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so here’s a quick look at why you need to hit the buy button.

Originating from one of the best laptop brands around, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is easily worth your time if you’ve been checking out tablet deals as well as laptop offers. You get a remarkable set of specs, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need for being productive on the move and the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is certainly good at portability.

That’s because it works both as a laptop or as a tablet thanks to its detachable nature and its 12.3-inch full HD+ display that is touchscreen-enabled and perfect for getting tactile with your work. Including a Lenovo digital pen makes this one of the best value Lenovo laptop deals as you can get much more hands-on with your work while remaining accurate at all times. It also has other useful features like a fingerprint reader for security, a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls, and an 8MP camera for taking quick snaps. Lightweight and measuring less than 9mm in depth, it also has an all-day battery life so you can get plenty done while you’re moving between locations.

Ideally suited for the business professional who is looking to have maximum flexibility while they work, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable is reduced by $1,470 right now at Lenovo. Normally priced at $2,220, it’s down to $749 representing a huge saving compared to its usual price. Buy it now while stocks last and enjoy all the rich benefits of having both a powerful laptop and tablet at your fingertips.

