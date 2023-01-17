 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269

John Alexander
By
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.

Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

There are a lot of ThinkPad product lines out there today, so let’s start with what the Yoga style does best; providing consumer-grade 2-in-1 laptops. The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5’s 11.6-inch screen makes it one of the smallest in the series, which not only makes it a very easily moveable laptop but also a perfectly-sized tablet. In fact, Lenovo wants you to take it everywhere. It has the rare combination of passing 12 military-grade durability requirements AND has keyboard keys that resist the prying fingers of a small child. Okay, if it’s both child and enemy-combatant proof then I guess I can take it to the park.

Getting to the guts of the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, you’ll see fairly standard stats for a Lenovo product; an Intel Celeron processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD. Remember, though, that this is one of the smaller Yoga’s on the market, so the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has similar quality of goods as others but all placed in a smaller package.

Again, if this appeals to you, be sure to act now as this appears to be a seasonal deal only and could end at any time. Just take your eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE to the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and be on your way to a great 2-in-1 laptop that you’ll be able to enjoy for years to come. Your ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 will be $730 off of its typical $999 price, dropping it down to a super reasonable $269. However, if a 2-in-1 is a bit much for you, we also have fantastic laptop deals rounded up in addition to a great assortment of tablet deals. We won’t be offended. Really!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Grab a new laptop for only $159 with this Walmart deal
The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop in blue against a white background.
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off — save over $1,000
The Dell Vostro 7620 business laptop against a white backdrop.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Best Buy deals: save on TVs, laptops, iPad, Xbox Series S and more
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Best Verizon new customer deals for January 2023
Verizon 5G Super Bowl
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for January 2023
Fios TV Package
BLUETTI at CES 2023: Back in black with whole-home power backup solutions
Bluetti at CES 2023
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy
irobot roomba i7 robot vacuum deal best buy january 2023 7550 wi fi connected self emptying charcoal
This Surface Pro 8 is usually $1,350, but today it’s down to $900
Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13” Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only (Latest Model) - Platinum
Best refurbished iPad deals and sales for January 2023
Woman Using 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch
These Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are all over $2,000 off today
A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.
Lenovo is practically giving away LED lights with this deal
Lenovo Smart LED lightstrip on a white background.