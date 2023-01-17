This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269

Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5

There are a lot of ThinkPad product lines out there today, so let’s start with what the Yoga style does best; providing consumer-grade 2-in-1 laptops. The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5’s 11.6-inch screen makes it one of the smallest in the series, which not only makes it a very easily moveable laptop but also a perfectly-sized tablet. In fact, Lenovo wants you to take it everywhere. It has the rare combination of passing 12 military-grade durability requirements AND has keyboard keys that resist the prying fingers of a small child. Okay, if it’s both child and enemy-combatant proof then I guess I can take it to the park.

Getting to the guts of the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5, you’ll see fairly standard stats for a Lenovo product; an Intel Celeron processor, 8 GB of memory, and a 128 GB SSD. Remember, though, that this is one of the smaller Yoga’s on the market, so the ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 has similar quality of goods as others but all placed in a smaller package.

Again, if this appeals to you, be sure to act now as this appears to be a seasonal deal only and could end at any time. Just take your eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE to the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and be on your way to a great 2-in-1 laptop that you’ll be able to enjoy for years to come. Your ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 will be $730 off of its typical $999 price, dropping it down to a super reasonable $269. However, if a 2-in-1 is a bit much for you, we also have fantastic laptop deals rounded up in addition to a great assortment of tablet deals. We won’t be offended. Really!

