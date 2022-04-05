Business professionals revere ThinkPad laptops for their durable build quality, reliability, and exceptional keyboards with a distinct tactile feel. However, since they’re meant for a professional audience, these computers tend to get quite pricey. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for great ThinkPad laptop deals that slash the prices on these fantastic devices.

If you’re looking to buy one of these robust machines, then now is the time to do it. Right now, there’s an amazing sale happening on the Lenovo website that slashes the prices of ThinkPad by up to 50%, with discounts on the ThinkPad L14, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4. Keep reading to discover what makes these productivity machines beloved by many.

ThinkPad L14 AMD — $660, was $1,319

You don’t have to break the bank to get an efficient, powerful laptop, and the ThinkPad L14 AMD is proof of that. It’s one of the best laptops at this price point from any brand right now, with powerful specifications and the robust design found across ThinkPad machines. This particular configuration is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U quad-core processor, which has a ton of power and efficiency for this price range. The chip can handle all the general productivity tasks you throw at it, from word processing and spreadsheets to web browsing and content consumption. It also has 8 GB of DDR4 memory and a 256 GB SSD to store all of your precious files. The screen is also a particular highlight of this setup, with a 14-inch 1080p IPS anti-glare display that doubles as a touchscreen. If you don’t want to use the trackpad or Trackpoint, you can easily navigate through pages on the 300-nit panel. You also get the same iconic ThinkPad keyboard as other models, which is nicely tactile and a joy to type on for extended periods. If this sounds like your ideal laptop, this is the perfect time to get it. The ThinkPad L14 is on sale right now for just $660. That’s 50% off the standard price of $1,319 — an absolute steal. Hit the Buy Now button before this offer expires.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 — $1,475, was $2,459

While ThinkPads tend to have a reputation for being chunky, old-school computers, some newer models are breaking that mold. One of the most popular versions is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, a powerhouse laptop built with on-the-go professionals in mind. It has all of the standard features of the ThinkPad — excellent keyboard, black industrial design, and red TrackPoint — while bringing thin bezels, light materials, and a modern form factor to the mix. It’s the perfect example of what makes Lenovo one of the best laptop brands. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with 256 GB of solid-state storage and 8 GB of high-speed RAM. That’s plenty of power for any working environment. There are also excellent connectivity options, with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 on board. If you need to hop into video calls, you’ll love the 720p HD camera, which also has an IR sensor Windows Hello facial recognition. Another unique feature of the laptop is the display. It has a 400-nit 16:10 19200 x 1200 IPS panel, which means more space for browsing and multitasking. Does this laptop seem like the perfect daily driver for you? Then there’s no time to waste! You can get it at Lenovo for only $1,475, a massive $984 discount on the standard price of $2,459. Hit the Buy Now button below while this offer is still around.

ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 — $2,409, was $4,149

If you’re in the market for a mobile workstation, you’ve probably looked at an endless line of heavy laptops with outdated designs. That’s why the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 is such an engineering marvel. This 16-inch mobile workstation has powerful, cutting-edge specs while retaining a modern laptop’s form factor and design. It comes in at just 3.99 pounds, which you wouldn’t expect given the spec sheet. This unit is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H chip, an eight-core processor with up to 4.60 GHz of boost. It’s paired with 32 GB of dual-channel memory for seamless multitasking and performance. This setup should be able to run virtually anything you throw at it, from enormous Excel spreadsheets to large Photoshop files. It also comes with an Nvidia RTX A2000 graphics card, designed specifically for professional workloads like video editing. Speaking of videos, the ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 has a phenomenal display. It’s a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display with a 3840 x 2400 resolution and 600 nits of brightness. That means you’ll get stunning details and remarkable clarity. The ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 is one of the best ThinkPad laptops you can buy right now and is a no-brainer at this price. You can get it at Lenovo for just $2,409, which is a $1,740 discount on the standard price of $4,149. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

