Lenovo’s AirPods alternatives are on sale for just $15 today

Most shoppers who want to purchase wireless earbuds are probably looking for AirPods deals, but there are more affordable alternatives like the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds. They’re even cheaper because of Lenovo’s $35 discount, which pulls their price all the way down to just $15 from their original price of $50. This offer will attract a lot of attention, so if you want to take advantage of it, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds

Apple’s AirPods may have popularized wireless earbuds, but for shoppers who find them too expensive, the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds are a more affordable alternative. Like the best wireless earbuds, they will connect to your devices via Bluetooth, which eliminates the hassle of dealing with cables with a range of up to 30 feet. The Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds can last for up to 4 hours on a single charge, and up to 10 hours in total when you include the juice from the charging case, which should be enough for getting through your day or a workout session.

The Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds feature a lightweight and ergonomic design so that they will sit comfortably in your ears, and they come with three sizes of ear tips to let you find the perfect fit. They’re easy to operate with their touch controls, and they come with a built-in microphone to enable hands-free calls. The wireless earbuds are also protected with an IPX5 waterproof resistance rating, so they won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts or when there’s a sudden downpour while you’re outside.

They may not be as feature-packed as Apple’s AirPods, but you’ll get amazing value for your money if you decide to go for the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds. They’re currently 70% off from Lenovo, which slashed their sticker price of $50 by $35, making them very cheap at just $15. It’s rare to see headphone deals like this, especially for wireless earbuds, so you shouldn’t let this pass opportunity slip. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds.

