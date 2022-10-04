 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater
  4. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo’s AirPods alternatives are on sale for just $15 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds with their charging case.

Most shoppers who want to purchase wireless earbuds are probably looking for AirPods deals, but there are more affordable alternatives like the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds. They’re even cheaper because of Lenovo’s $35 discount, which pulls their price all the way down to just $15 from their original price of $50. This offer will attract a lot of attention, so if you want to take advantage of it, it’s highly recommended that you add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds

Apple’s AirPods may have popularized wireless earbuds, but for shoppers who find them too expensive, the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds are a more affordable alternative. Like the best wireless earbuds, they will connect to your devices via Bluetooth, which eliminates the hassle of dealing with cables with a range of up to 30 feet. The Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds can last for up to 4 hours on a single charge, and up to 10 hours in total when you include the juice from the charging case, which should be enough for getting through your day or a workout session.

The Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds feature a lightweight and ergonomic design so that they will sit comfortably in your ears, and they come with three sizes of ear tips to let you find the perfect fit. They’re easy to operate with their touch controls, and they come with a built-in microphone to enable hands-free calls. The wireless earbuds are also protected with an IPX5 waterproof resistance rating, so they won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts or when there’s a sudden downpour while you’re outside.

They may not be as feature-packed as Apple’s AirPods, but you’ll get amazing value for your money if you decide to go for the Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds. They’re currently 70% off from Lenovo, which slashed their sticker price of $50 by $35, making them very cheap at just $15. It’s rare to see headphone deals like this, especially for wireless earbuds, so you shouldn’t let this pass opportunity slip. Click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your own Lenovo True Wireless Earbuds.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
IPVanish Free Trial: Try it for a month, no strings attached
The IPVanish VPN logo on a black background.
Adobe Free Trial: Try Creative Cloud for free
Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.
Best MacBook deals and sales for October 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The 15.6-inch HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation with a design app on the display.
Best external hard drive deals for October 2022
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.
Best wireless mouse deals for October 2022
Logitech MX Master
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for October 2022
Fios TV Package
Prime Day TV Deals: What to expect from the October sale
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Tablet Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 tablet deals graphic.
Best Prime Day MacBook Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.
Best Apple Prime Day Deals: Predictions for the October sale
Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.
Best Prime Day iPad Deals: What to expect on October 11
Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.