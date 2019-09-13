This Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 laptop is practically a steal at 55% off on Amazon

There are lots of great laptops out there – but only a handful that are meant for professional use. The best business laptops are optimized for productivity, with strong build quality and designs that emphasize ease of use. Some are even convenient tablet hybrids, perfect for creatives who need a device for graphics design and photo and video editing. A good laptop that’s specifically marketed for creative professionals is the Lenovo Yoga 730.

This 15-inch laptop boasts excellent specs and is available at a midrange price. And right now, it’s made even more affordable through an unbelievable $1,101 discount on Amazon. Snag this speedy and sturdy 2-in-1 laptop for $899 instead of $2,000. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to $849.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that has a 360-degree rotating hinge that transforms it into a tablet. Unfortunately, it does not easily take on fingerprints. It claims to have an anti-glare coating, but the screen is almost impossible to see when directly hit by sunlight. Even at its brightest setting, it’s still a little dim and appears purplish. As a result, it’s best to just use it indoors. However, the screen is nicely thin at just 5.9mm, and its bezels are pleasantly narrow. It’s also very responsive to the touch, so scrolling, tapping, and pressing is never an issue.

With a solid aluminum chassis, this laptop is surprisingly heavy despite its thin and compact design. At 4.17 pounds it is heavier than a MacBook, but not to the point that it’s burdensome to carry.

The trackpad is large and features the Microsoft Precision technology that makes it very accurate and responsive, much like the screen. There are no discernable lags when using it. The keyboard, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. Lenovo is known for superior keyboards, but for some reason, the Yoga 730’s keyboard fell uncharacteristically flat. This is something that typically plagues 2-in-1 laptops, where keys are stiff and aren’t springy enough. Keystroke is accurate though, and that’s what counts.

When it comes to the processor’s speed, the Yoga 730 performed quite well. The 8th-generation Core processor is plenty fast, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable memory. This laptop is more than capable of handling heavy programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X.

Unfortunately, the speakers on the Yoga 730 are underwhelming. They are a bit feeble and, as a result, it would be better to just use headphones instead. Battery life is also so-so. The laptop charges fast, but it managed to last only six hours in our web browsing test.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 has a very efficient CPU, a sturdy build, and a good keyboard and touchpad, but it’s bogged down by an underwhelming display and meager battery life. For 55% off on Amazon, though, it’s an excellent bargain, but if you feel like it’s not the One, you can check out this page for the best laptops of 2019.

