Amazon chops a massive $1,350 off the Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 laptop

It can be difficult to find a laptop that won’t burn a hole right through your wallet and doesn’t completely suck. More so one that’s marketed for professional use. Laptops meant for daily work tasks should be able to take a beating, are powerful enough for processor-heavy software, and offer at least a decent typing experience. One such laptop is the Lenovo Yoga 730. This 2-in-1 laptop is sturdy and speedy and is perfect for the workplace. What’s more, it’s practically a steal on Amazon right now at a massive $1,350 discount. Get it for just $650 instead of $2,000. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to $600. Or if it’s an affordable Chromebook you want, check out the Lenovo Chromebook C330.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that has a 360-degree rotating hinge that transforms it into a tablet. Unfortunately, it does not easily take on fingerprints. It claims to have an anti-glare coating, but the screen is almost impossible to see when directly hit by sunlight. Even at its brightest setting, it’s still a little dim and appears purplish. As a result, it’s best to just use it indoors. However, the screen is nicely thin at just 5.9mm and its bezels are pleasantly narrow. It’s also very responsive to the touch, so scrolling, tapping, and pressing is never an issue.

Its trackpad is large and features the Microsoft Precision technology that makes it very accurate and responsive, much like the screen. There are no discernable lags when using it. The keyboard, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. Lenovo is known for superior keyboards, but for some reason, the Yoga 730’s keyboard fell uncharacteristically flat. This is something that typically plagues 2-in-1 laptops, where keys are stiff and aren’t springy enough. The keystroke is accurate though and that’s what counts the most.

When it comes to the processor’s speed, the Yoga 730 performed quite well. The eighth-generation Core processor is plenty fast, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable memory. This laptop is more than capable of handling heavy programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X.

Unfortunately, the speakers on the Yoga 730 are underwhelming. They are a bit feeble and, as a result, it would be better to just use headphones instead. Battery life is also so-so. The laptop charges fast, but it managed to last only six hours in our web browsing test.

Finally, the Yoga 730 supports Windows 10 Hello via a fingerprint scanner located on the keyboard deck. Although it’s extremely responsive, we find its placement on the far right of the touchpad hard to access in tablet mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 has a very efficient CPU, a sturdy build, and a good keyboard and touchpad, but it’s bogged down by an underwhelming display and meager battery life. Get one for 68% off on Amazon today.

