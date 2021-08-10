In their preparations for the upcoming academic year, some students may be looking at laptop deals in search of a powerful machine that will provide immense help for schoolwork. If you’re one of them, or if you’re giving your children a hand with it, you might want to start by checking out Best Buy laptop deals. One of the retailer’s offers is for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, a powerful laptop that’s on sale for $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,350 from its original price of $1,750.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease, as well as multitasking between several apps without any slowdowns and crashes — a characteristic found in Digital Trends’ best laptops. It also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution, which you can supplement with desktop monitor deals for instances when you need a bigger display, in addition to a 512 GB SSD for storage.

It’s not a traditional laptop though, as the Lenovo Yoga 9i features a 360-degree flip-and-fold design that allows it to switch into different forms, depending on what works best for any given situation. The device recognizes the form that it’s in, and recommends apps and settings for each position. You don’t have to worry about wear and tear when changing forms often though, as the Lenovo Yoga 9i is built with a modern aluminum design for durability while maintaining a lightweight frame.

The powerful performance and extreme versatility of the Lenovo Yoga 9i makes it great choice for students. You don’t have to pay full price for the laptop either, as Best Buy is offering it with a $400 discount that lowers its price to $1,350 from its original price of $1,750. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo Yoga 9i will be tough to beat, but it wouldn’t hurt if you’d like to take a look at what else is out there. We’re going to help you with your search by providing you with the best laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop, so you won’t have to go to retailers’ websites one by one.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations