  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Lenovo Yoga laptops are $400 off during this Best Buy back-to-school sale

By
The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

In their preparations for the upcoming academic year, some students may be looking at laptop deals in search of a powerful machine that will provide immense help for schoolwork. If you’re one of them, or if you’re giving your children a hand with it, you might want to start by checking out Best Buy laptop deals. One of the retailer’s offers is for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, a powerful laptop that’s on sale for $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,350 from its original price of $1,750.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease, as well as multitasking between several apps without any slowdowns and crashes — a characteristic found in Digital Trends’ best laptops. It also comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with 3840 x 2160 resolution, which you can supplement with desktop monitor deals for instances when you need a bigger display, in addition to a 512 GB SSD for storage.

It’s not a traditional laptop though, as the Lenovo Yoga 9i features a 360-degree flip-and-fold design that allows it to switch into different forms, depending on what works best for any given situation. The device recognizes the form that it’s in, and recommends apps and settings for each position. You don’t have to worry about wear and tear when changing forms often though, as the Lenovo Yoga 9i is built with a modern aluminum design for durability while maintaining a lightweight frame.

The powerful performance and extreme versatility of the Lenovo Yoga 9i makes it great choice for students. You don’t have to pay full price for the laptop either, as Best Buy is offering it with a $400 discount that lowers its price to $1,350 from its original price of $1,750. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Lenovo Yoga 9i, you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

More laptop deals

Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo Yoga 9i will be tough to beat, but it wouldn’t hurt if you’d like to take a look at what else is out there. We’re going to help you with your search by providing you with the best laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop, so you won’t have to go to retailers’ websites one by one.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,323 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$892 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

HP 15 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$473 $710
Grab a new HP laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Beat the back-to-school rush with this awesome Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.

This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV in an angled view.

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X right now

The Microsoft Surface Pro X in vertical mode.

AirPods Max are actually on sale, and they’re totally worth it

Apple AirPods Max

Best cheap student laptop deals for August 2021

online web browser game list

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Laptop deals for August 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Dell XPS 13 laptop or XPS desktop? Here are today’s best deals on both

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop