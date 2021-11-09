If you’re upgrading your gaming PC through this year’s best Black Friday deals, you shouldn’t forget to also take advantage of Black Friday monitor deals so that your screen will give justice to your computer’s processing power. You don’t have to wait for Black Friday though, as some retailers have already slashed prices ahead of the shopping holiday. For example, this 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is part of the early Walmart Black Friday deals, reducing its price by $100 from its original price of $349, making it more affordable at just $249.

LG’s UltraGear brand is featured in Digital Trends’ best monitors, and the topnotch quality continues with the LG UltraGear 32GN600-B.AUS. The 32-inch screen offers Quad HD resolution with HDR10 support, for realistic images and vivid colors, so you’ll be able to fully enjoy the graphics of the games that you play. The monitor also comes with a refresh rate of 165Hz, for smooth gaming even during the most action-packed scenes, and a 1ms response time that will give you an advantage through overwhelming speed.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, for immersion into the games that you’re playing. The monitor’s virtually borderless design further improves that immersion, while the adjustable base will provide the best possible angle for your viewing pleasure.

Complete your gaming rig’s upgrade with the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, which is on sale from Walmart in an early Black Friday deal. You can buy the gaming monitor for just $249, after a $100 discount to its original price of $349. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, don’t hold back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Walmart's early Black Friday deal for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is seriously tempting, but there are other options if you want to take a look around.

