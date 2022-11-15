Your investment in early Black Friday gaming PC deals will be wasted if you don’t pair the machine with a decent gaming monitor. If you’ve already spent most of your budget on a new gaming desktop, don’t worry because there are cheap Black Friday monitor deals like this $149 discount for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Its price is down to $200 from its original price of $349, and if you take advantage of the offer right now, you’ll beat the rush of shoppers that’s expected on Black Friday itself.

Why you should buy the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor

Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide says a screen size of between 24 inches and 30 inches will be perfectly fine for most users, but if you want something slightly larger to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games, go for the 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Its Quad HD resolution with support for HDR10 enables rich colors and sharp details that will immerse you in the game that you’re playing. The monitor also features an up to 165HZ refresh rate, for smooth movements on the display, and a 1ms response time, which will let you see all the action in near real time for a competitive advantage in multiplayer matches.

The best gaming monitors don’t forget to pair style with substance, and that’s also true for the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. The virtually borderless design not only eliminates distractions but also looks amazing on your desk, while the eye-catching base frees up extra space and allows for tilt adjustments to keep the screen at the best possible angle while you’re in the middle of your game.

The 32-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is down to $200 from its sticker price of $349, for $149 in savings. This is one of the most attractive offers that’s available from this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals right now for gamers, so we don’t expect it to last long. If you think the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor is the final piece to your dream gaming setup, then don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase because it may no longer be discounted tomorrow.

