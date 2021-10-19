  1. Deals
This 32-inch 4K monitor is so cheap at Walmart today it could be a mistake

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a new gaming monitor, then we have a deal you won’t want to miss out on: A 32-inch LG UltraGear monitor that’s available today at Walmart for the killer price of $250. Even though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until next month, there are already some great Black Friday deals available, and today sees the rollout of the first Walmart Black Friday deals, like this monitor offer.

This well-sized LG UltraGear monitor normally costs $350, but today you can save yourself $100 and pick it up for just $250. If you’ve been looking for the ideal screen to complete your gaming setup, or if you’re looking to get ahead of holiday shopping and score a bargain gift for the gamer in your life, then this is a great time to take advantage of the Walmart deal available.

For a monitor that makes your games look as good as possible, you’ll want to find something with a high refresh rate, like the 165Hz offered by this LG UltraGear. That makes motion look smooth, which improves the immersion of your gaming experience, compared to standard monitors, which typically have a refresh rate of 60Hz. To help even more with smoothness, this monitor has support for AMD FreeSync to minimize screen tearing and stuttering, so you won’t be troubled by annoying artifacts while you play. And the UltraGear also supports HDR10 for rich, accurate colors, which will help you pick out and enjoy the fine details as you game.

In terms of resolution, you’ll get a 1440p monitor with 2560 x 1440 pixels, so while it’s not 4K, you’ll be scoring an excellent value option with that all-important high refresh rate for gaming.

More Black Friday monitor deals available now

If you’re after a new gaming monitor but aren’t sure if the LG UltraGear is right for you, then there are plenty of other options available. And with Black Friday deals already beginning, there are tons of opportunities for you to save on a brand new monitor. Our team has hunted down some of the best Black Friday monitor deals available right now from across the internet for you to browse below.

ASUS VP28UQG 28Inch 4K Gaming Monitor

$229 $249
Enjoy gaming at 4K quality and with 1ms response time through this ASUS monitor, which features a 28-inch screen and a five-way OSD joystick for easy access to monitor controls. more
Buy at Amazon

AOC 1601FWUX 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

$137 $180
This portable monitor will let you play games with a second screen anywhere. The 15.6-inch display offers Full HD resolution, and connects to devices through the USB-C port's Display Alternative Mode. more
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$571 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows. more
Buy at Amazon

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie. more
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$297 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$455 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC. more
Buy at Amazon
