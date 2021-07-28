  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This deal is why you need a curved gaming monitor

By
LG 35-inch curved gaming monitor on a white background.

With so many different monitor options out there, it can be confusing to know where to begin when making a purchase. That’s why we have our computer monitor buying guide to help you out. However, what we can confidently say right now is that if you’re looking for a curved gaming monitor, Best Buy has an awesome deal today. With $100 off the usual price, you can snap up an LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor for just $500, providing you with a far more immersive experience than any other monitor before it. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience or even how you work, this is an unbeatable deal. Let’s take a deeper look into it.

When seeking out the best curved gaming monitors out there, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor covers all the key bases for what you might need. Its huge 35-inch screen uses a 21:9 screen ratio while providing great color, contrast, clarity, detail, and responsiveness. HDR10 technology plus the sRGB 99% color gamut means you see a huge difference in color and brightness compared to other lesser monitors so you get a fantastic experience whatever you’re doing.

Alongside that, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is stylish, too, with a virtually borderless design thanks to ultra-slim bezels that provide a near-seamless experience. Who wants to stare at plastic exteriors when they’re working or gaming? Exactly. And that’s why the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is designed so attractively so it feels nothing like any other monitor you’ve used before. It’s the kind of well-considered design that’s why LG also features elsewhere when it comes to the best curved monitors.

Other features include USB Type-C support as well as DisplayPort, two HDMI connections, two USB 3.0, and a headphone jack so you can hook up pretty much every device you could need.

Well thought out in practically every way, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is a game-changer, literally. Your games will look far better when using it, particularly when playing anything immersive like a racing sim or a gripping FPS. It’s also just as reliable when working and in need of extra screen space so this is the true all-rounder of curved monitors. Snap it up now while Best Buy has it for just $500. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

More gaming monitor deals

So, you realize you need for a new gaming monitor but you’re not sure if this is the one for you. Don’t worry. We have plenty of other great gaming monitor deals neatly rounded up to grab your interest and ensure you get the right deal for you.

Dell 24" VA LED FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$190 $260
This gaming monitor is equipped with a 4ms response time, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and compatibility with AMD's FreeSync Premium technology. It also offers seamless switching between dual HDMI ports.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey CRG5 Series 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

$330 $400
This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor offers 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 4 ms response time, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology for smooth gaming.
Buy at Best Buy

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$350 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B 27 Inch 1080p 250Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$300 $400
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for your first full HD monitor.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator XB271HU bmiprz 27" WQHD NVIDIA G-SYNC IPS Monitor

$485 $600
Upgrade your games to a new level of immersion with the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor, boasting stunning WQHD resolution and an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate for cinematic magic from your PC.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Are refurbished laptop deals worth the money?

Dell Latitude 5480 laptop on a white background and from a side angle.

Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops. Is the XPS 17 worth it?

dell xps 13 deal staples june 2021 1

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for July 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap Nespresso deals for July 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap Philips Hue deals for July 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best cheap air fryer deals for July 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for July 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for July 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for July 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap smartphone deals for July 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

These HP Chromebook deals will save you tons on back-to-school gear

best laptops for high school students hp chromebook 14 2021 1

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops get crazy discounts at Dell

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.