This deal is why you need a curved gaming monitor

With so many different monitor options out there, it can be confusing to know where to begin when making a purchase. That’s why we have our computer monitor buying guide to help you out. However, what we can confidently say right now is that if you’re looking for a curved gaming monitor, Best Buy has an awesome deal today. With $100 off the usual price, you can snap up an LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor for just $500, providing you with a far more immersive experience than any other monitor before it. If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming experience or even how you work, this is an unbeatable deal. Let’s take a deeper look into it.

When seeking out the best curved gaming monitors out there, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor covers all the key bases for what you might need. Its huge 35-inch screen uses a 21:9 screen ratio while providing great color, contrast, clarity, detail, and responsiveness. HDR10 technology plus the sRGB 99% color gamut means you see a huge difference in color and brightness compared to other lesser monitors so you get a fantastic experience whatever you’re doing.

Alongside that, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is stylish, too, with a virtually borderless design thanks to ultra-slim bezels that provide a near-seamless experience. Who wants to stare at plastic exteriors when they’re working or gaming? Exactly. And that’s why the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is designed so attractively so it feels nothing like any other monitor you’ve used before. It’s the kind of well-considered design that’s why LG also features elsewhere when it comes to the best curved monitors.

Other features include USB Type-C support as well as DisplayPort, two HDMI connections, two USB 3.0, and a headphone jack so you can hook up pretty much every device you could need.

Well thought out in practically every way, the LG 35-inch Curved UltraWide QHD monitor is a game-changer, literally. Your games will look far better when using it, particularly when playing anything immersive like a racing sim or a gripping FPS. It’s also just as reliable when working and in need of extra screen space so this is the true all-rounder of curved monitors. Snap it up now while Best Buy has it for just $500. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price.

More gaming monitor deals

So, you realize you need for a new gaming monitor but you’re not sure if this is the one for you. Don’t worry. We have plenty of other great gaming monitor deals neatly rounded up to grab your interest and ensure you get the right deal for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations