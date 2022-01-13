This is your best option for an OLED TV under $1,000

Great OLED TV deals can be hard to find, but we’ve tracked one down that will get you an LG OLED 4K TV for under $1,000. In fact, it’s quite a ways under $1,000, as the LG 48-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV is marked all the way down to $850 at Best Buy, a savings of $350 off its regular price of $1,200. It’s one of the best LG TV deals we’ve come across, and it includes free shipping, 30 free days of fuboTV Pro, and three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers, and it can easily be paired with some great peripherals, such as a soundbar, which you can get a great deal on in our soundbar deals.

One of the features that sets an OLED TV apart from other display technologies is the self-lit pixel technology. This technology allows for higher color accuracy and perfect contrast, along with wide viewing angles, making an OLED television a perfect option for one’s home theater. This LG 48-inch 4K OLED TV produces a stunning 4K image, which is expected of the best 4K TVs, but it also utilizes OLED capabilities to even further immerse you in your content, be it a movie, a sporting event, or a binge-watching session on the weekends. This LG 4K OLED TV also makes darker content more visible and distinct, making things like nighttime action scenes even more thrilling and immersive.

Some great features for the techie in you include LG ThinQ AI, which allows you to control your LG smart products and other devices right from your TV, or with the Magic Remote voice control. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built right into this LG 4K OLED TV, as is webOS 6.0, which gives you easier access to all of your favorite content, including streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV+, among others. It even features Game Optimizer, which gives you easier access to of your game settings, as well as HDR gaming.

Whether you’re into the tech or you’re into it for an immersive viewing experience, the LG 48-inch A1 Series 4K Smart TV is an excellent choice for an OLED TV. It’s currently only $850 at Best Buy, a savings of $350 from its regular price of $1,200. Some freebies also come with your purchase, including shipping, 30 days of fuboTV Pro, and three months of Apple TV+.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations