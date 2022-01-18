There are very few things better than watching the Super Bowl on a high-quality screen and with one of these OLED TV deals, you can grab an excellent TV without burning a hole in your pocket. In this case, Walmart has this Samsung 48-inch OLED reduced to $847 from $1,400, a great savings of $553.

If you’re not familiar with OLED, it stands for Organic LED and is a technology that doesn’t require backlighting as regular LED does, which means not only are the colors brighter and crisper, but the blacks are much deeper and striking. In fact, LG TV deals like this one often have OLED screens and are usually paired with a 4K resolution so that you can take full advantage of the better colors and contrast provided by OLED. Helping that high contrast ratio is a couple of different HDR modes, such as HDR gaming and HDR cinema, which adjust the quality of colors on the screen based on the individual use. As for gaming, you also get low-latency mode to help avoid any lag or stuttering while you’re gaming.

Besides that, this smart TV has some smart features, including both an audio AI and image processing AI, that can adjust both as you watch, depending on what’s on the screen. The image AI also has a pretty good internal processor that can upscale content to 4K, so you never have to worry about resolution issues between what you’re watching and your TV. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos also help with that audio quality AI and provide a true-to-form experience of how things were meant to be heard. That being said, you should take the audio to the next level with one of our soundbar deals.

If you’re looking for great 4K TV deals, then this one from LG is certainly it. Given all the stuff you’re getting for just $847, and considering the original price is $1,400, you really should snatch it up as soon as possible, as deals with deep discounts don’t come by that often.

