  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You should watch the Super Bowl on an OLED TV — this one is only $847 today

Albert Bassili
By
LG 48 Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV displayed on a white background.

There are very few things better than watching the Super Bowl on a high-quality screen and with one of these OLED TV deals, you can grab an excellent TV without burning a hole in your pocket. In this case, Walmart has this Samsung 48-inch OLED reduced to $847 from $1,400, a great savings of $553.

If you’re not familiar with OLED, it stands for Organic LED and is a technology that doesn’t require backlighting as regular LED does, which means not only are the colors brighter and crisper, but the blacks are much deeper and striking. In fact, LG TV deals like this one often have OLED screens and are usually paired with a 4K resolution so that you can take full advantage of the better colors and contrast provided by OLED. Helping that high contrast ratio is a couple of different HDR modes, such as HDR gaming and HDR cinema, which adjust the quality of colors on the screen based on the individual use. As for gaming, you also get low-latency mode to help avoid any lag or stuttering while you’re gaming.

Besides that, this smart TV has some smart features, including both an audio AI and image processing AI, that can adjust both as you watch, depending on what’s on the screen. The image AI also has a pretty good internal processor that can upscale content to 4K, so you never have to worry about resolution issues between what you’re watching and your TV. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos also help with that audio quality AI and provide a true-to-form experience of how things were meant to be heard. That being said, you should take the audio to the next level with one of our soundbar deals.

If you’re looking for great 4K TV deals, then this one from LG is certainly it. Given all the stuff you’re getting for just $847, and considering the original price is $1,400, you really should snatch it up as soon as possible, as deals with deep discounts don’t come by that often.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The XPS 13 Touch laptop is $300 off at Dell today

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is compact and powerful.

This 75-inch 4K TV is only $600 — perfect timing for the Super Bowl

The 75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Google TV platform on the screen.

These are the best Super Bowl TV options for under $400

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV with the Roku TV interface on the screen.

The Surface Pro 7+ is $400 off at Walmart today

Student using Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a table with a Type Cover.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Garmin unveils touchscreen Fenix 7, AMOLED Epix smartwatches

Man wearing Garmin Epix while hiking.

Do you need a VPN at home? Potential benefits explained

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Intel CEO: Alder Lake has left AMD in the rearview mirror

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard in shocking deal

Xbox holds an E3 show in 2019.

OlliOlli World takes skateboarding games to gnarly heights

A skateboarder stunts in OlliOlli World

OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch is still a couple months away

OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black.

Microsoft investors call gives more details on Activision Blizzard purchase

Phil Spencer on stage at E3 2019.

Moon Knight trailer brings Oscar Isaac to the MCU on Disney+

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.