You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Didn’t find the bargain 4K TV you were hoping to on Memorial Day? You’re in luck — Walmart has one of LG’s latest 55-inch 4K TVs, sending the price tumbling from $700 down to $400. And at that size, it should fit into most home entertainment setups, be it in a bedroom, living room or even a (wo)man cave.

So, what does $400 equate to in terms of TV tech? Well, there’s all the usual features you’d expect to find on a 4K television, like multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from what would otherwise be dull, low-light scenes and an upscale engine for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD in real time.

But there’s more. The 55-inch LG 55UK6300PUE is also equipped with LG’s webOS smart software, which can be used to tap into a number of leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix, and there are three HDMI slots for hooking up accessories, such as gaming consoles and set-top boxes.

There’s no denying the fact that voice control is the future, so it should come as no surprise to hear that this particular television, being a mid-to-high-end $700 model that’s been reduced to a more affordable $400, comes with LG’s ThinQ AI voice assistant on board that’s capable of recognizing a slew of different verbal commands.

Here’s a quick look at the types of instructions it’s capable of carrying out:

  • “Play The Big Bang Theory on Netflix.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Change over to HDMI 2.”
  • “Turn off when The Wolf of Wall Street is over.”

Still, $400 is no drop in the glass. That’s why Walmart is offering customers in need of a little bit of help the option to split that figure over a twelve-month period, coming out at $39 per month. That totals $468 over the duration of the financing agreement, with the additional $68 covering admin, interest, and local sales tax.

Even with the extra $68 tacked on, it’s still a savings of $232.

If you’re on the fence, take a look at our TV buying guide, highlighting all the features that make a fantastic TV. You’ll find the 55-inch LG on offer ticks all the boxes. But if you’re after a different size, check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

