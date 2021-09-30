We can’t believe how cheap LG 4K TVs are today at Walmart and Amazon

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be right around the corner, it’s not too early for 4K TV deals. Walmart and Amazon are still offering fantastic LG TV deals and soundbar deals. Right now, Walmart is offering an incredible deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV, and Amazon is offering a crazy discount on a 50-inch LG 4K TV. Check out these deals and save big on a new TV today:

50-inch LG 50UP8000UPA ThinQ 80 Series 4K TV — $620, was $699

Want a 4K TV that will save space but provide such great visuals that you’ll forget you aren’t looking at a larger screen? The 50-inch LG 50UP8000UPA ThinQ 4K TV could be for you. This is a powerful TV with LG’s quad-core processor which upscales all your content to 4K resolution. And if you’re a gamer, there’s more great news: The Game Optimizer keeps your gaming settings locked in, and then adjusts them automatically for the very best graphics. It’s also super smart, using LG’s ThinQ A.I. and the Magic Remote to make navigation a breeze as you search or browse through your apps and content. And its webOS platform gives you nearly infinite access to streamers, movies, TV shows, and more. Even better, this 4K TV works with Google Home, Apple Play2, and Apple Homekit, so you can do everything from managing your smart home to casting your laptop onto this unbelievable screen. You can even use voice commands! This deal includes a wall mount and a Deco Home 60-watt soundbar.

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K Ultra HD Smart TV — $717, was $800

Want to go bigger? The 70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K Ultra HD Smart TV can make a striking addition to any living room or apartment and can upgrade your visual experience exponentially. The display features 4K UHD resolution for the most vivid colors and total clarity. Also, it’s powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K, so that all your content can be upscaled. The sound is top-notch too: There’s Ultra Surround sound to immerse you in the action, and Active HDR to bring that sonic experience even higher. Also, there’s Game Optimizer, for the ultimate custom settings for your games. For its software, this 4K TV uses LG’s webOS 6.0 platform, which is a handy way to access Hulu, Netflix, DIsney+, and all your favorite streamers. And there are free LG channels on top of those. Add to this an ultra-slim design, as well as HDMI, USB, digital optical output, and ethernet connectivity, and you’ve got a giant screen that can do it all.

