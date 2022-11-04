 Skip to main content
Save $600 on the 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV — now under $1,000

An OLED TV for less than $1,000 is a hard find, but Walmart is stepping up with just such a deal. The 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV is just $997 right now. That’s a savings of $603, as the high-quality TV regularly costs $1,600. This is a lot of TV for just $997, with the LG B2 OLED 4K TV being a great centerpiece for almost any home theater setup. In fact, when you throw in Walmart’s free shipping and an extended holiday return window all the way out until January 31 of 2023, this is one of the best TV deals you’ll find.

Why you should buy the 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV

When looking for one of the best TVs for your home theater, there are a lot of picture technologies to consider. QLED and OLED are leading the charge right now, with each offering its own set of gives and takes. If you land on the OLED TV side of things, there are few better options than the 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV, as it’s a high-value play with its full range of smart features, great picture quality, and reasonable price point. It utilizes OLED technology to produce a picture superior to many current TVs, and further creates an immersive viewing experience with an A.I. Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to enhance the experience no matter what you’re watching.

This 55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV. This means it has many of your favorite streaming services built into its software, eliminating the need for sometimes expensive external streaming devices such as Apple TV or the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and HBO Max comes with the TV, which makes the most of the best new movies to stream with its impressive and lifelike picture. It even makes a great option for gamers, as it has a lightning-fast 130Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the fast-paced action of gaming, as well as your favorite action movies and sporting events.

While the LG B2 OLED 4K TV would typically cost you $1,600, it’s currently just $997 at Walmart. This makes for a savings of $603, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

