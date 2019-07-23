You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Share

Sometimes less is more. Just look at this 55-inch LG 4K TV. It’s not the largest out there, nor is it the most expensive, but at the discounted price of $350 ($150 off the usual $500) it’s one of the best options for those in the market for a budget 4K TV.

Why? Because aside from being the brainchild a big-brand manufacturer with a deep background in home theater, the 55-inch LG UK6090 on offer comes equipped with all the basic features you’d find on a high-end 4K television, for a fraction of the cost.

The list includes a 4K Upscaler for transforming both HD and Full HD material into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR for increasing contrast levels to extract addition detail from the surrounding scene, and smart software for on-demand streaming.

That’s where the feature well starts to run dry, though — with the last drop at the bottom of the barrel being that you also have the choice to hook up an Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speaker to control the television using nothing but your voice.

Here’s a look at some of the commands you can yell its way:

“Play Black Mirror on Netflix.”

“Switch over to HDMI 2.”

“Turn off after this episode of Jessica Jones.”

“Shut off at 11:30 p.m.”

Pair all that with a crisp 4K screen, which has a fantastic viewing angle, and a minimalist design that’s perfect for wall mounting, and — ding, ding, ding! — we have a winner. That is, of course, unless you’re looking for something a little larger.

If that’s the case, take a look at our running list of the best 4K TV deals. There’s a lot to choose from, ranging from a 65-inch LG for $550 to a 70-inch Vizio for $760. Samsung also has several high-end QLED TVs on sale, with a 65-inch coming in at $1,500.

Is $350 a little too rich for your wallet? You always have the option to split the cost of the television over 12 months, coming in at a more manageable $35 per month, after factoring in local sales tax and no more than a few bucks’ worth of interest.

Not sure what makes a fantastic 4K TV? Check out our buying guide.

