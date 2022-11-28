 Skip to main content
This 55-inch LG OLED is $800 in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale

Are you looking to make the jump to an OLED TV, but you’ve been patiently waiting for a good bargain? With the Cyber Monday deals now rolling out, there’s never been a better time, as Best Buy has a killer discount going right now on the 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Normally $1,300, this OLED television is marked down by a whopping $500 at the moment, giving you the chance to nab it for just$800.

Why you should buy the LG 55-Inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands and is the one that pioneered OLED TV technology. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is a different type of LED panel. Rather than using backlighting as LED and QLED panels do, an OLED TV screen has self-lit pixels that can turn on and off independently of one another. What that means is that parts of the screen can actually be totally “off” while other parts are on, rather than the entire screen being lit up. The result is unparalleled contrast: Blacks look truly black (such as during scenes that take place in space or at night) rather than dark gray.

Along with its gorgeous OLED display, the LG A2 Series 4K TV offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, letting you enjoy the increased color range and accuracy of today’s HDR TV content. Dolby Atmos audio also lets you enjoy superior sound fidelity, and with a picture like this, we recommend hooking this TV up to an Atmos-compatible soundbar system for a true home cinema experience. This is a smart TV that runs on LG’s own WebOS platform, letting you stream your content libraries from all the top streaming apps, and it also has Google Assist and Amazon Alexa built into the operating system. That gives you convenient hands-free voice control with the included Magic Remote and makes it easy to sync the TV up with a wider smart home ecosystem if you have one.

The LG A2 Series lacks a few bells and whistles of the brand’s higher-end OLED TVs — for example, the refresh rate is 60Hz and it lacks HDMI 2.1 connectivity — but for this price, we’re not complaining. A sizeable $500 discount on its $1,300 sticker price knocks the 55-inch LG A2 4K OLED TV down to just $800, making it far and away one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals that has popped up this year. It’s a rare thing indeed to see an OLED TV for less than a grand, so you’d better move quick — we doubt this deal will last long.

