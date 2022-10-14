 Skip to main content
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!

LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

The LG B2 Series TV comes with an OLED screen, which has millions of self-lit LEDs, giving you better blacks, contrast ratio, and color reproduction. If that weren’t enough, LG has packed in its α7 Gen5 AI Processor, which essentially does some magic behind the curtain to adjust colors and even audio on the fly so that you don’t have to worry about variations between different types of media. Also, you shouldn’t confuse the α7 Gen5 with the AI Picture Pro 4K, which is yet another piece of tech that helps upscale older content, so you aren’t missing out on anything, although the quality of the scaling does vary depending on what you’re watching. But ultimately, it all boils down to the fact that the B2 Series has amazing picture quality that’s hard to convey in words; it will shock you when you see it in real life.

Of course, you’re not just getting great picture quality since LG has packed a lot of convenience and quality-of-life features into it too. So, for example, while the remote has a microphone to use with your favorite virtual assistants, you can also point and click with it to navigate through the menu. If you’re a gamer, you get both Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a game mode that helps reduce latency, making this an incredibly versatile TV.

While the price tag may seem a bit expensive, it’s worth it for everything you’re getting into the deal, and the fact that you can pick it up from Best Buy for just $1,000 — a $600 discount — means it’s an even better deal. That said, if it’s still a bit out of your budget, there are a lot of other great OLED TV deals and LG TV deals that you can check out for more options.

