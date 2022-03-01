  1. Deals
Best Buy slashed $200 off the price of this 55-inch OLED TV

Albert Bassili
By
The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV with a glowing tree on the screen.

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, you might be hankering for a larger TV to watch parades or grab a new TV while some deals are ongoing. Well, in the lead-up to March 17, there are some great LG TV deals, including the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV from Best Buy with a significant discount that brings the usual $1,500 price down to $1,300. That’s a nice $200 discount and a great opportunity to grab this excellent screen.

OLED screens are among the best for clear and crisp images, and the Class C1 from LG definitely delivers with this gorgeous 55-inch screen. On top of the excellent panel tech, it also has both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision HDR, as well as HLG, which is what most broadcasters use for sports and so forth, so you’ll get an excellent contrast ratio. It also comes with an a9 Gen4 processor AI that helps keep images looking good and can even upscale content to 4K for watching those old TV shows and films that you love. Of course, you can also jump directly to the dozens of streaming platforms that are built into the TV; with the new webOS 6 and a microphone in the remote, it’s never been more easy and convenient to control your TV.

What is surprising, though, is the inclusion of both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, both technologies associated with high-end gaming monitors, which means this TV is great for both console and desktop gamers. It also has a game-optimization mode to help decrease input lag and response times so that you can play fast-paced sports and action games, like CS:GO. Better yet, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’re going to get smooth frames as well, making this a great all-around TV for gaming.

The LG 55-inch Class C1 OLED 4K Smart TV is great, and if you’ve wanted to pick an OLED screen up, this deal from Best Buy bringing the price down to $1,300 — a $200 savings — is a perfect time. Otherwise, check out some other OLED TV deals and Best Buy TV deals for something that fits your needs more.

