This OLED TV deal is why upgrading is worth your money

Owning a high-quality TV is a great way to improve your living space and how you enjoy your favorite forms of entertainment. With OLED technology the best in the business for watching movies or sports, or playing games, this is the technology you need to invest in. Fortunately, it’s getting cheaper all the time with a fantastic LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV available right now for just $1,600 at Best Buy, reduced from $1,800. If you’re looking for the best screen experience and you’re nuts about watching movies and playing games, you’re going to love it. Here’s a quick explainer of why it’s so good and why OLED is the future.

The LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV is a smaller version of the LG C1 Series 65-inch 4K TV OELD TV we looked at in depth earlier this year. Simply put, it’s the go-to OLED TV right now. It offers a fantastic picture with self-lit pixels that emit their own light for perfect blacks, intense colors, and an amazingly stunning picture.

It’s easy to wonder why it’s worth spending so much more on an OLED TV compared to a regular LED-based 4K TV, though which is why we’ve looked at which TV display is better between OLED vs. LED. The key here is how each LED on an OLED TV lights up individually, meaning no need for a separate backlight, far better performance, and an amazing picture every time. In particular, OELD looks amazing when you’re watching a movie, playing games or watching major sporting events. We’re talking all those big moments when you’re so glad you spent a little more on a good quality TV. This is that TV thanks to LG’s use of OLED technology.

Scenes look more natural and the clarity of the picture is exceptional so you can spot every tiny detail of what you’re viewing. Nvidia G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Compatibility mean virtually no tearing or input lag when gaming, too, so you get a fantastic picture no matter how fast the game goes. Combined with LG’s a9 Gen4 AI processor, picture and sound adjustments happen automatically with deep-learning algorithms that detect when your content needs tweaking and improving, all without you ever noticing the inner workings.

A true dream of a TV, the LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K TV also has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for maximum convenience. Yes, this is the TV you’ve always dreamt of. Right now, you can buy it for just $1,600, saving you $200 on the usual price at Best Buy. If you want the best out there, you need this TV. You won’t regret it.

More 4K TV deals

Not sure if you can stretch to this beauty of a TV? Don’t worry. We also have all the best 4K TV deals for you to check out, or if you can spend even more then check out our OLED TV deals.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$1,849 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
