Whether you’re looking for 4K TV deals or OLED TV deals more specifically, Walmart has a great one worth noting today. The LG 55-inch C1 Series 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for only $1,497 at Walmart. That’s a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,797, making it one of the best Walmart TV deals out there right now. If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home entertainment setup, or if you’re just looking for a cool new piece of tech to add to your smart home, this LG OLED 4K Smart TV is ready and waiting for you.

All of the best 4K TVs deliver amazing picture quality that immerses us in our favorite movies, shows, sports, and news content. This LG OLED 4K Smart TV delivers here, and brings a range of cool features to your home theater setup as well. The OLED display utilizes the power of self-lit pixels, which turns individual pixels on and off independently of one another, creating deeper blacks and making colors pop. This also presents darker content such as nighttime battle scenes in much clearer and visible detail. OLED technology brings all of your content to life, whether movies, sports, or video games.

What set this LG OLED 4K Smart TV apart from other home entertainment centerpieces are cool features like AI Sound Pro, which immerses you in optimized sound as the TV automatically recognizes content genres and dialogue levels, and up-mixes audio output for surround sound. The LG OLED 4K Smart TV also features webOS 6.0 and a newly designed home screen that gives you easier access to your favorite content. A huge library of content and streaming services are supported, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, and Sling. A super-cool Magic Remote is included, which will help you find all your favorite content faster than ever.

Buy it because it’s at the forefront of 4K TV technology or buy it because it’s a beautiful display to build your home theater around, but buy the LG 55-inch C1 Series 4K Smart TV quickly before this deal expires. It’s currently only $1,497 at Walmart with free shipping included, which is a very impressive $300 savings from its regular price of $1,797.

