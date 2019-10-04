OLED, or organic LED, is today’s premier display technology. It uses less energy, offers the best viewing angle by far, and beats LED and LCD in terms of picture quality. 4K TVs with this technology usually come with hefty price tags, and that’s why it’s always worth to wait for discounts before getting one.

If you’ve been looking for an OLED screen to grace your entertainment setup, check out these massive deals we found on Walmart. The LG 55-inch B8 Series and E8 Series are both enjoying incredible discounts right now, letting you in on a significant savings of as much as $1,600.

LG 55-Inch OLED 4K TV, E8 Series — $1,600 Off

Bring your movies, sports, and games to a thrilling new life with the LG E8 Series. LG’s OLED technology promises perfect blacks and intense colors to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Powered by an Alpha9 intelligent processor, this TV makes the most of self-illuminating pixels, resulting in superior sharpness, enhanced depth, and true-to-life images. It also offers comprehensive support for major 4K high dynamic range content, including Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10.

This new LG OLED 4K TV comes equipped with the A.I. ThinQ and WebOS for smart functionalities integration. It also has a built-in Google Assistant and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices. The included Magic Remote’s Intelligence Voice control feature adds more convenience when searching for content and when controlling the TV and other devices.

Normally sold for $2,997, Walmart’s sale brings its price down to just $1,397. Offers like this don’t come often, so you better grab yours today while supplies last.

LG 55-Inch OLED 4K TV, B8 Series — $600 Off

Another spectacular deal right now is for the 55-inch B8 Series. This model is powered by a lower processor called Alpha7, but it’s still very capable of displaying lifelike picture with superb sharpness, remarkably accurate color, and superior depth. What’s more, it offers full support for most premium content choices like HLG and HDR10 as well as the Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor — the movie industry’s color experts.

This LG OLED 4K TV excels in the audio front as well. It sports the Dolby Atmos technology which is capable of bringing a surround-sound experience to your room. Sound appears to come from everywhere, creating a realistic and complete watching experience.

A true smart TV, this unit also comes with the A.I. ThinQ and Google Assistant plus compatibility with Google Home devices. Don’t pass up the chance to score this premium 4K TV at a discounted price of $1,497.

