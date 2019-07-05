Digital Trends
LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV gets a huge $320 price drop at Best Buy

Jufer Cooper
Your best living room experience will never be possible without the center of attraction — the TV, of course. If you’re planning for an upgrade and would like to enjoy Netflix Original series on a much bigger and higher definition set, we have good news for you. Today is your chance to capture the LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV SK8000 Series, $320 less than the original $850 list price. With Best Buy’s 4th of July TV sale, you can now get this LED TV for a stunning price of only $530. If you prefer a different brand, however, Walmart is currently slashing prices on Samsung QLED smart TVs for 4th of July weekend.

The LG Smart TV, much like Amazon’s Toshiba Fire TV, has connections to streaming services for more entertainment options. With its A.I. ThinQ technology, you have access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and other free premium channels via the LG Channel Plus app.

You can watch breathtaking high-definition movies in 4K HDR quality and LG has complete support for most high-dynamic range formats like Dolby Vision HDR from the theaters. It also uses LG’s advanced tone-mapping technology to provide scene-by-scene optimization. With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you will appreciate HDR movies and TV shows a whole lot more.

This Ultra HD 4K TV sends more realistic colors with its Nano Cell display, which gives it deeper black levels and reduces screen reflectivity by absorbing unwanted light. It also improves color accuracy, thanks to its expanded color gamut. With this TV’s upscaling power, your current HD content can be converted into an Ultra HD-level picture quality. That’s four times the resolution of Full HD.

It has a screen size of 54.6 inches that gives an immersive experience. You’ll hear more detailed and realistic sounds coming from everywhere with its two 10W Dolby Atmos speakers. Combining these features will give you a cinema-like feeling in your own living room.

More ports mean more devices can be attached to your TV. With three USB inputs and four HDMI ports, you can easily connect your external hard drives, camcorder, digital camera, and any other USB devices. Its HDMI connectivity is high-speed and can send up to a 2160p image and surround sound in one cable. Sadly, the HDMI cable is not included so you’ll need to purchase separately.

Another key feature of this Super UHD TV is it uses artificial intelligence for voice control, and it works with Amazon Alexa. With built-in Google Assistant, you can use voice commands on your remote to play TV shows and movies.

The LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV SK8000 Series is an all-in-one home theater device. Don’t miss out on Best Buy’s 4th of July sale and take it home for an awesome $530 deal.

Looking for more 4th of July sales? We’ve found Samsung TV deals, 4K Television discounts, and Walmart 4th of July sales ahead of Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

