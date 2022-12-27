Upgrading your home theater setup’s display doesn’t have to break the bank, as there are affordable TV deals like the 55-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV for just $358. That’s $90 in savings from its original price of $448, but if you want to take advantage of this offer from Walmart, you’ll need to act fast because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left. Add it to your cart and check out immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the 55-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV

The LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV is powered by the brand’s α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which utilizes AI to enhance picture and sound, maximizing the TV’s 55-inch display and its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Like the best TVs, it can upscale all kinds of content to 4K quality, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharper details and more lifelike colors. Meanwhile, gamers who will be connecting the 4K TV to a video game console will be able to quickly adjust all the relevant settings through the Game Optimizer and Dashboard.

This 4K TV will likely fit in whatever available space you have in your living room or bedroom, but you should check out our guide on what size TV to buy just to make sure. Once it’s in place, you’ll be able to use it as the ultimate streaming device with the help of LG’s webOS 22 platform. The 55-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV is a smart TV with support for all the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, and it also offers free access to more than 300 streaming channels through the LG Channels feature.

You won’t always see offers for a large 4K TV for less than $400, so you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s $90 discount for the 55-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $358 instead of $448, but you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize the purchase because the price cut may disappear at any moment. If you’re already looking forward to adding the 55-inch LG UQ7070 ZUE Series 4K TV to your living room, then you should click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.

