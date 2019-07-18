Walmart cuts price of this LG 65-inch 4K TV by $220 after Prime Day

Share

If you’re in the market for a solid, budget-friendly 4K TV but missed out on the Prime Day offers, worry not. Walmart has an ongoing special summer sale on numerous 4K models, including the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (65UK6090PUA). Normally $800, the retail giant has cut its price down to $580 – that’s a cool savings of $220. We’ve also scouted killer deals on Samsung, Vizio, and TCL 4K TVs in case you’re looking for more options.

Don’t want to splash out $580 in one go? Walmart has teamed up with financing company Affirm to provide customers a chance to split that figure over a 12-month period, which amounts to just $57 per month.

The LG 4K TV sports a slim, modern profile that fits in nicely with any room aesthetic. This stunning design innovation surrounds the 4K screen with inconspicuous bezels on all sides and a single-piece back panel. Under the hood, it packs a mighty quad-processor that works relentlessly to enhance sharpness, reduce distracting video noise, and ensure accurate colors.

The 65UK6090PUA has an advanced tone mapping technology that provides high dynamic range support, including HDR10 and HLG. This feature automatically optimizes content quality with scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The TV also contains 8.3 million pixels that make resolution four times better than Full HD, resulting in breathtaking clarity and fine details. Rich colors and contrast ratio are also consistent in every viewing angle, thanks to its in-plane switching (IPS) technology. As a cherry on top, LG added an Ultra Surround Sound feature for an absolute theater experience.

Run by a WebOS with an intuitive interface, it’s easy to find movies, TV shows, and online content with this TV. It provides free access to Channel Plus which contains a plethora of full-length movies as well as shows from popular channels. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which allows for hands-free, voice-activated control.

Enjoy great picture and sound quality for your TV shows, movies, or games with the LG 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (65UK6090PUA). You can order yours today for only $580 instead of $800.

