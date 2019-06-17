Digital Trends
This gorgeous 65-inch LG 4K TV gets a steep $200 price cut at Walmart

Josh Levenson
There’s no doubt about it: Now is the best time to purchase a 4K TV. Networks all around the world are churning out 4K content at warp speed and prices of 4K televisions, which are of course needed to showcase the material, are on the decline.

Don’t believe us? Walmart has knocked $200 off the 65-inch LG 65UK6090PUA, a color-rich, crisp 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with useful smarts, sending the price tumbling down to a more affordable $600 — or $59 per month for twelve months.

So, let’s talk tech. The LG 65UK6090PUA has all the basic features found on almost all 4K TVs, like an Upscale Engine, which spins HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR for sprucing up low-light scenes.

What’s more, it’s decked out with the firm’s fan-favorite WebOS smart software, a one-stop shop for all the top-tier streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as a number of live TV services, like Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Those looking to J.A.R.V.I.S.-ify (context: Iron Man’s digital assistant) their home entertainment setup also have the option to hook the television up to either an Amazon Echo or Google Home in order to take advantage of voice commands.

Here’s a look at some of the instructions it understands:

  • “Play Breaking Bad on Netflix.”
  • “Switch to HDMI 2.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Turn off at 11 p.m..”

Naturally, we don’t all have enough space to fit a colossal 65-inch TV in our living room. If that sounds all too true for you, we’d suggest taking a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals. There’s everything from a 43-inch Insignia to a 55-inch Samsung.

If you can’t decide what type of TV is best for you (OLED or QLED, for example) we’d recommend taking a look at our buying guide. Just have your preferred screen size in mind, and it will recommend the perfect telly for you at your ideal price point.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

