  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is ONLY $500 at Best Buy for Cyber Week

By
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

Cyber Monday may be in the rearview mirror, but we’re still seeing all kinds of phenomenal Cyber Week deals, in every category. Just check out these Cyber Week TV deals. Speaking of TVs, right now you can score $50 off this beautiful, 65-inch 4K TV from LG. It’s down to $500 from its original price of $550. That’s a huge discount on a top-tier TV that will bring amazing imagery and your favorite content to your home for years to come.

There’s no denying it: Winter is here. For the next few months, and unfortunately maybe even a little longer, we’re going to be spending more time indoors than usual. That said, it’s the perfect time to outfit your living room with a 4K TV that’s worthy of you and the fantastic shows and films you watch, and the games you play. A great place to start is LG’s 65-inch UN7000 Series 4K TV. Bigger than the standard 55-inch flatscreen TV, this 4K TV can be a bit of a showpiece, without taking over your entire living room or apartment. It’s really an ideal addition to your home theater.

One thing we love about the LG UN7000 series is the quality standard of the images. The picture you’ll get on this TV is fantastically clear, bright, and precise, even compared to other 4K TVs, thanks to the 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution). Combine this with the Active HDR (HDR10, HLG), which automatically augments the picture in your older favorite content, and your images will be at their guaranteed best.

If you’re a sports fan or gamer, we have some great news. LG UN7000 4K TV has TruMotion 120 (Native 60Hz) which works to reduce blur and sharpen details. We’re talking smooth movement and uninterrupted action for all your fast-paced content. Also, for sports fans, there’s Sports Alert, which gives you updates on your favorite teams and scores, and can even tell you when the game starts — doesn’t matter if you’re watching other channels or content.

This is a TV really built for the user. In terms of accessibility and control, there’s voice control (this TV works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) and LG’s webOS smart platform for browsing and to connect you with Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, Prime Video — all your favorites. There’s also built-in support for Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare, so that casting is a cinch. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and you’ll love the LG Channels, which give you free access to over 180 IP streaming channels with movies, shows, breaking news, sports, comedy, and more.

There’s never been a better time to invest in a solid, quality, 4K TV, and LG is one of the most trusted brands. We love the UN7000 series for all its ease-of-use and its top picture quality, and right now you can get a 65-inch LG UN7000 4K TV for $50 off. It’s only $500, down from its regular price of $550.

More TV deals available now

If you need something in a different size or at a different price point, be sure to check out all of the best Cyber Week TV deals remaining:

BEST TV
Expires soon

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$2,498 $3,000
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

55-Inch LG Class BX Series OLED 4K UHD TV

$1,200 $1,500
OLED technology is an easy way to maximize your film-viewing experience with state-of-the-art visuals that would directors tear up, and the LG BX 4K TV provides exactly that.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

24-inch onn. 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV

$89
For a dorm room, bedroom, or kitchen, this 24-inch Roku TV is the perfect accessory. Everything you need for streaming your favorite shows and movies is built-in. Just plug it in, and start watching.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

55-inch LG OLED Gallery 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

$1,897 $2,500
This LG TV is a wonderful addition to any living space, making it a must-have for communal entertainment hubs with its first-class visuals and ambient charm.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,597 $2,200
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

32-inch TCL 3-Series FHD TV

$130 $190
If you're only after the content, the TCL 3-Series is the budget-savvy's best friend when it comes to entertainment, packed with a Roku streaming platform for all your movie night needs.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2020

best cyber monday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is just $700 at Best Buy for Cyber Week

75 inch samsung 4k tv just 700 best buy cyber week un75nu6080fxza

This 75-inch LG 4K TV is so cheap we had to check the price twice

hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

Quick! This 65-inch LG 4K TV is only $500 for Cyber Monday

lg 65 inch 4k tv deal best buy cyber monday 2020 lg65inchtv2

The best Black Friday Nest Thermostat deals for December 2020

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best cheap GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke for December 2020

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

These are the best cheap lawnmower deals for December 2020

best lawn mower deals robomow robot

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for December 2020

GoPro Hero 8 Black

Last Chance: Udacity Offers Huge 75% Discount on All Online Courses

udacity nanodegree courses deal 2020 black friday sale program 75 percent off

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for December 2020

Best PS Plus deals

These are the best cheap air purifier deals for December 2020

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for December 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The best Dyson deals and sales for December 2020: Vacuums and Fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized