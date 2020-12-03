Cyber Monday may be in the rearview mirror, but we’re still seeing all kinds of phenomenal Cyber Week deals, in every category. Just check out these Cyber Week TV deals. Speaking of TVs, right now you can score $50 off this beautiful, 65-inch 4K TV from LG. It’s down to $500 from its original price of $550. That’s a huge discount on a top-tier TV that will bring amazing imagery and your favorite content to your home for years to come.

There’s no denying it: Winter is here. For the next few months, and unfortunately maybe even a little longer, we’re going to be spending more time indoors than usual. That said, it’s the perfect time to outfit your living room with a 4K TV that’s worthy of you and the fantastic shows and films you watch, and the games you play. A great place to start is LG’s 65-inch UN7000 Series 4K TV. Bigger than the standard 55-inch flatscreen TV, this 4K TV can be a bit of a showpiece, without taking over your entire living room or apartment. It’s really an ideal addition to your home theater.

One thing we love about the LG UN7000 series is the quality standard of the images. The picture you’ll get on this TV is fantastically clear, bright, and precise, even compared to other 4K TVs, thanks to the 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution). Combine this with the Active HDR (HDR10, HLG), which automatically augments the picture in your older favorite content, and your images will be at their guaranteed best.

If you’re a sports fan or gamer, we have some great news. LG UN7000 4K TV has TruMotion 120 (Native 60Hz) which works to reduce blur and sharpen details. We’re talking smooth movement and uninterrupted action for all your fast-paced content. Also, for sports fans, there’s Sports Alert, which gives you updates on your favorite teams and scores, and can even tell you when the game starts — doesn’t matter if you’re watching other channels or content.

This is a TV really built for the user. In terms of accessibility and control, there’s voice control (this TV works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa) and LG’s webOS smart platform for browsing and to connect you with Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, Prime Video — all your favorites. There’s also built-in support for Apple AirPlay, Apple AirPlay 2, Miracast, and SmartShare, so that casting is a cinch. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and you’ll love the LG Channels, which give you free access to over 180 IP streaming channels with movies, shows, breaking news, sports, comedy, and more.

There’s never been a better time to invest in a solid, quality, 4K TV, and LG is one of the most trusted brands. We love the UN7000 series for all its ease-of-use and its top picture quality, and right now you can get a 65-inch LG UN7000 4K TV for $50 off. It’s only $500, down from its regular price of $550.

More TV deals available now

If you need something in a different size or at a different price point, be sure to check out all of the best Cyber Week TV deals remaining:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations