This 65-inch LG 4K TV is the best Super Bowl TV deal we’ve seen yet

Hunting down a killer deal on a 65-inch 4K TV so you can watch Super Bowl 2020 in 4K Ultra HD with HDR? You’re in luck — Walmart has discounted the 65-inch LG UM6900 by $170. This sees the high-resolution television on sale for just $480, down from $650. Better yet, it’s being offered through the retailer’s flexible 12-month installment plan for as little as $45 per month.

With a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD screen, LG’s webOS smart software for one-click access to all of the leading sports streaming services including Sling TV, and multi-format HDR (headlined by HDR10) for drawing more detail, better contrast, and more realistic color from the scene at hand, the LG UM6900 has everything you need to make this Super Bowl party your best one yet.

These features will all come in handy when the Big Game draws to a close, too. The webOS smart software is home to more than just sports portals, with everything from Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ to Hulu and Netflix supported. The bulk of these streaming services have a large selection of 4K HDR material to choose from, so HDR won’t start gathering dust, either.

LG is renowned for making hardware that lasts, so consider the 65-inch LG UM6900 an investment. You could take the cheaper route and opt for the budget 65-inch Sceptre U650CV-U for $370, which doesn’t even come with smart software, and it could break down a month from now. The LG, on the other hand, is as smart as Einstein and is bound to stand the test of time.

Not sold? Here’s what one customer had to say:

We have had this TV for a week and, so far, we are very impressed. It arrived undamaged, was easy to set up and has many features that are superb. Love the way you can change the picture to various modes for different viewing and preview that change before deciding on the best effect. All the features are easy to access without having to back and forth between screens. Picture is great also. Can’t beat it for the price.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several fantastic 4K TVs on sale ahead of Super Bowl 2020, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $230, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $270, a 49-inch Samsung Q60R for $600, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $690, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, and 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000.

Looking for more incredible offers? Head over to our curated Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations