Game of Thrones may be gone, but the wheel of television keeps turning, and there’s no better way to watch your other favorite shows than on a great 4K TV. There’s an increasing abundance of affordable 4K TVs, but Walmart’s latest Memorial Day deal takes the cake, with the massive 65-inch LG 65UK6090PUA Ultra HD Smart TV now on sale for just $500.

Deciding on a TV can be daunting, but if you know you like stunningly sharp picture quality, the LG 65UK6090PUA is a safe place to start. Quad-core processors give this 4KTV enhanced sharper with a powerful palette of accurate colors, while reducing video noise. Peruse premium content with 4K Active HDR, powered by LG’s tone-mapping technology that supports scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The sizable 65-inch screen is surrounded by minimal bezels and a slim, seamless frame, making it a striking centerpiece in any home theater system. With Ultra Surround sound delivering from seven virtual channels, though, the LG 65UK6090PUA’s built-in speakers are all you’ll need for an immersive audio experience.

Like nearly all 4K TVs worth their weight, the LG 65UK6090PUA is equipped with this smart software, opening up all kinds of content options. With LG’s WebOS operating system, you can stream all your favorite movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, and other services in an instant, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant unlocks voice-controlled commands when paired with adaptable devices.

An LG 65-inch 4K TV is certainly a steal for just $500, but that’s still a big chunk of change. For those buying on a budget, Walmart offers interest-free financing with Affirm, letting you score your LG 65UK6090PUA for just $54 per month, paid out over time. If that’s still a stretch, you’re in luck, as Walmart has been slashing prices across 4K TVs of all shapes and sizes in advance of Memorial Day, with plenty of finds at affordable prices. Summer starts soon, and you don’t want to burned by a bad deal on a 4K TV, so scoop up your LG65UK6090PUA now.

