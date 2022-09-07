This 65-inch OLED TV deal from LG will save you over $1,000

The ongoing Walmart TV deals bring top-of-the-line models like the 65-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV within reach, as the retailer has slashed its price with an eye-catching $1,103 discount. The TV is yours for just $1,397, instead of its original price of $2,500. This is one of the best OLED TV deals in the market right now, so before other shoppers get all the stocks, you need to act fast — add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

First and foremost, since you’re looking at 65-inch TV deals, you need to make sure that such a large display will fit in your living room by checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy. Once you’re clear, then you shouldn’t hold back from buying the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV. Its 65-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus support for High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide tags as technology that provides a more impressive boost to image quality than just resolution. You’ll bring the cinema into your home with the 4K TV’s Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and you’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch as its WebOS smart TV system grants easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

The OLED technology of the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV is often compared with QLED TVs. Between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to show true blacks, superior response time and refresh rate, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort. Other things you’ll definitely notice about the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV are its extremely thin profile and its bezel-free design.

LG TV deals don’t usually last long because of the brand’s popularity, and with Walmart’s $1,103 discount for the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, we’re sure that this offer will get sold out quickly. You’ll only have to pay $1,397 for this 65-inch TV instead of its sticker price of $2,500, but you’ll have to race all the other shoppers that will be drawn to this bargain. Click that Buy Now button and avail this special price while it’s still online.

