The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED TV

LG is one the best TV brands, and is the one that actually pioneered the OLED TV technology found in the LG B2 4K OLED TV. This is a different panel technology than LED and QLED TVs, which use traditional backlighting. Instead, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) involves the use of self-lit pixels that light up independent of one another, allowing an OLED screen to put out a picture with nearly perfect contrast, virtually no blooming, and wide viewing angles.

LG, being the progenitor of OLED technology, offers an impressive range of OLED TVs, with the B2 being one of its more affordable models. It used to be the case that if you wanted a 65-inch OLED TV, you could expect to pay nearly two grand or more. This LG B2 4K OLED TV deal proves that’s no longer the case. But despite being a more budget-friendly TV (relative to other OLED televisions, that is), the LG B2 still offers an impressive array of features fit for home theater enthusiasts.

This TV has high dynamic range support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, allowing you to take advantage of the best HDR formats for modern media. In layman’s terms, that means a wider color spectrum for a more vibrant picture when watching today’s shows and movies. The OLED panel has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate as well, and gamers can take advantage of two HDMI 2.1 ports along with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and LG’s automatic Game Optimizer mode. Movie lovers will also appreciate the built-in Filmmaker Mode, as well as 4K upscaling for your old non-UHD favorites.

Big OLED TVs aren’t usually this affordable, but for Black Friday, the LG B2 4K OLED TV got a $600 discount on its normal $1,900 price, letting you grab this 65-inch cinephile-grade OLED television for just $1,300 while stock lasts.

