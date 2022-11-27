 Skip to main content
This 65-inch OLED TV Cyber Monday deal is the one to beat

Aaron Mamiit
By
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.

Cyber Monday is right around the corner, but we already have a frontrunner for the offer to beat among the Cyber Monday TV deals: Best Buy’s $600 discount for the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $1,300 from its original price of $1,900. We expect this bargain to sell quickly, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV

One of the best TV brands, LG solidified its place in the industry with its OLED technology, which is present in some of the best TVs and in the LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV. When comparing OLED vs QLED, another premier display technology, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to achieve perfect black levels, superior response time and refresh rate for a superior video game experience, wider viewing angles so that everybody in the room can see what’s showing, better energy efficiency with lower power consumption, and improved eye comfort that will let you watch for hours without suffering from eye fatigue.

You have to check if a 65-inch screen fits in the area where you plan to place it with the help of our guide on what size TV to buy, and if it does, you should look forward to lifelike colors and clarity when watching shows and movies on the LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV. LG’s α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K automatically adjusts picture and sound settings to provide the best possible output, while the webOS platform enables easy access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

You don’t have to wait if you want to shop Cyber Monday deals for a new TV, and an offer that’s already standing out is the 65-inch LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV for $1,300, after a $600 discount by Best Buy on its sticker price of $1,900. We’re not sure if this amazing deal will actually make it to Cyber Monday, which is why we’re urging you to add the LG B2 Series OLED 4K TV to your cart and check out immediately.

