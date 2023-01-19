 Skip to main content
Get Super Bowl ready with this 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV – now $800 off

TV deals are extra appealing when they cut the price of one of the best TVs that money can buy. That’s the case with the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV. Normally $2,500, it’s $800 off when you buy directly from LG, bringing it down to $1,700. A considerable saving on an exceptional TV, it’s going to make your Super Bowl viewing look fantastic. If you already know it’s the TV for you, hit the buy button below. Otherwise, read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV

Truly one of the best TVs you can buy today, the LG C2 OLED TV is packed with the most cutting-edge picture technology you can think of. In case you didn’t know, OLED technology means that every pixel you see on screen lights up independently rather than en masse. That means you end up with stunning picture quality with perfect blacks at the same time as vibrant colors are shown on screen. LG goes further than that though. The TV also has 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume so your viewing experience is more accurate than ever before.

Elsewhere, there’s a brightness booster that gives you a brighter picture, while AI Picture Pro 4K automatically enhances contrast and resolution on all image so you get lifelike results. When watching movies, a dedicated Filmmaker mode gives you an image that’s just how the director intended it to look with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos providing you with the ultimate home theater experience. For gamers, there’s LG Game Optimizer with Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VRR technology along with four HDMI 2.1 ports. Whatever your plans, this is easily one of the best OLED TVs out there. Even when streaming content, LG’s Magic Remote and voice controls makes it easy to find what you want to watch.

Ordinarily priced at $2,500, the exceptional LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV is down to $1,700 right now on LG’s site. A saving of $800, this is the ideal time to purchase the ultimate TV for most households. Whether you’re watching the Super Bowl, playing games, or taking in a movie, you’re going to love what this TV can offer you. Buy it now before you miss out.

