It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper

The Best Buy Black Friday Sale has started early, allowing you to get ahead of the crowds and still grab something for your home theater at Black Friday pricing. One of the best Black Friday TV deals is on the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV. While it regularly costs $2,800, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday savings of $600, and a sale price of just $2,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of FuboTV.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV

When it comes to tracking down one of the best TVs for your home theater, QLED and OLED technologies are leading the picture quality chase, with each offering its own set of benefits. If you land on the OLED TV side of things, there’s perhaps no better TV than the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV. It has a range of smart features, stunning picture quality, and it is, of course, a great size for movie lovers and sports nuts. Its OLED picture includes an A.I. processor engineered exclusively for this TV, and it automatically adjusts your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. It’s also able to upscale older content into the modern clarity of 4K resolution, automatically enhancing contrast and creating lifelike images.

The LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV is also a smart TV. This means it has many of your favorite streaming services already installed, eliminating the need for expensive external streaming devices such as Apple TV or the Amazon TV Fire Stick. Its smarts also include Magic Remote with Magic Tap, which allows you to connect your phone to the TV and mirror your mobile content on the 65-inch OLED screen. You can quickly point, click, scroll, or use a voice command to find your favorite content faster. This is also a great TV for gamers, as it has multiple game sync compatibilities and four HDMI 2.1 ports for easy and excessive connectivity.

While the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV would typically cost you $2,800, it’s currently just $2,200 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $200, and free shipping is included, as well as 30 free days of FuboTV and three free months of Apple TV+.

Editors' Recommendations