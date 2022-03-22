Walmart has the 70-inch TV deal you’ve been looking for

Your home theater should center around a fantastic 4K TV, and today, Best Buy has one of the best 70-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.

One of the most important features of the best 4K TVs is a high-quality, immersive picture that displays all of your favorite content at the highest resolution possible. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV does just that, as the richness of LG’s 4K TVs is hard to top. They present everything you watch with bright colors, high contrast, and impeccable detail, and this 70-inch 4K TV does it with the power of a quad-core processor. This unique processor also allows the TV to upscale older content to the modern quality of 4K resolution, giving you a smooth, crisp viewing experience on all of the content you take in, no matter how long ago it was made.

The most convenient thing about the LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is its interface. Because it’s a smart TV, it comes with built-in access to streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Disney+, Hulu, and others. In fact, LG’s new webOS platform gives you access to a huge library of your favorite content. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV could also be considered one of the best 4K TVs for gaming, because in addition to its size and immersive picture, it also features many great features gamers look for, such as low input lag and a 60Hz refresh rate that keeps the image from breaking apart during fast-paced gaming action.

While there are a lot of great Walmart TV deals out there right now, it’ll be hard to top this deal on the LG 70-inch 4K smart TV. Just $627 right now — a savings of $173 from its regular price of $800 — the LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is going to go quickly, so click over to Walmart now to claim one for yourself.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations