This MASSIVE 70-inch TV is $250 cheaper at Best Buy today

There’s no better way to make a significant upgrade to your home entertainment system than by picking up a massive, 4K TV. Not only will you be able to watch movies in immersive quality, but your entire household can watch along with you. If you’ve been looking around for great 4K TV deals, you’re in luck! One of the best 70-inch TV deals is available at Best Buy right now. As part of the Christmas season Best Buy TV deals, you can pick up the LG 70-inch UP8070 4K Smart TV for just $750, which is a whopping $250 off the original price of $1,000. That’s one of the best deals on a massive, 4K TV that you’re going to find right now. This offer could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button if you don’t want to miss out on this fantastic discount!

This LG 70-inch UP8070 4K TV There are many reasons LG is near the top of our list of the best TV brands of 2021, but the single biggest reason is the quality of the panels they use for their sets. This LG 70-inch UP8070 is equipped with an incredibly clear and vivid 4K display, which makes it an ideal option if you’re looking to get an excellent viewing experience in your living room without breaking the bank. As soon as you turn it on, you’ll be taken aback by just how good the colors on the 70-inch display look. The contrast and brightness are surprisingly great for an LED panel, coupled with rich color and the 4K resolution. If you’re watching anything in lower resolution than 4K, it will be automatically upscaled thanks to the quad-core processor under the hood.

If you’re looking to use this TV for gaming, you’ll appreciate the native 60Hz refresh rate on the panel that gives you a smooth, jitter-free experience. It’s even equipped with a technology called TruMotion 120 that smoothens out the framerate, giving you a great viewing experience for live sports or action movies. You also get a wide array of smart features to enhance your viewing experience. Alongside all of the big streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, you can also access a library of over 300 LG channels for free. The included magic remote supports voice commands with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can easily cast content or integrate it with your smart home system. There’s even a sound mode share mode, so if you’re in the market for LG soundbar deals, this TV will use advanced processing to create a surround-sound experience with them.

If you’re in the market for a 70-inch TV, this is the one to buy. Right now, you can get the LG 70-inch UP8070 4K Smart TV for only $750, which is a massive $250 off the regular price of $1,000. That’s a steal of a price considering the quality of the display. If this TV catches your eye, hit the Buy Now button below and pick it up before this deal expires!

