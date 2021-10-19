Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday might not officially start until November, but we’re already seeing some amazing early Black Friday deals that you should check out right away! Walmart has started rolling out discounts today, meaning there are some incredible Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. One deal that we just couldn’t pass over was this insane deal on a massive 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is available for under $700 today.

A 70-inch 4K TV is the ideal centerpiece for your home theater setup, whether you want to watch movies, stream your favorite TV shows, or kick back and enjoy some gaming. But TVs this large are normally pretty pricey, which is why we were so excited to see this LG 4K TV for just $697, down from $800. You can save over $100 and score yourself a top-end TV from a trusted, well-respected brand that has all the smart features you’ll want.

This 4K TV is sure to make any content look stunning, thanks to its high resolution and support for HDR. Even content that isn’t in 4K will be upscaled by the Quad Core Processor 4K inside to give crisp, sharp images from every source. Sports fans and gamers will be impressed by the low input lag, meaning there is minimal delay between actions happening and them being shown on the screen. And for movie buffs, there’s a filmmaker mode that displays movies as they were meant to be seen, respecting the intention of the people who envisioned them. Finally, the TV runs LG’s WebOS, meaning it has smart features like easy access to streaming services, whether it’s Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Apple TV+.

Maybe the 70-inch LG TV isn’t right for you. Perhaps you’re looking for something a little smaller for a smaller room. Or maybe you just want to browse and see what other options are available before you pull the trigger. In either case, there are plenty more 4K TV deals for you to peruse. Our team has rounded up some of the hottest Black Friday TV deals for you, and we’ll be keeping that page updated with great deals all the way through the Black Friday season. Check out just a few of the available offers below:

