  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 70-inch 4K TV just got a HUGE PRICE CUT at Walmart for Black Friday

By

Black Friday might not officially start until November, but we’re already seeing some amazing early Black Friday deals that you should check out right away! Walmart has started rolling out discounts today, meaning there are some incredible Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. One deal that we just couldn’t pass over was this insane deal on a massive 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is available for under $700 today.

A 70-inch 4K TV is the ideal centerpiece for your home theater setup, whether you want to watch movies, stream your favorite TV shows, or kick back and enjoy some gaming. But TVs this large are normally pretty pricey, which is why we were so excited to see this LG 4K TV for just $697, down from $800. You can save over $100 and score yourself a top-end TV from a trusted, well-respected brand that has all the smart features you’ll want.

This 4K TV is sure to make any content look stunning, thanks to its high resolution and support for HDR. Even content that isn’t in 4K will be upscaled by the Quad Core Processor 4K inside to give crisp, sharp images from every source. Sports fans and gamers will be impressed by the low input lag, meaning there is minimal delay between actions happening and them being shown on the screen. And for movie buffs, there’s a filmmaker mode that displays movies as they were meant to be seen, respecting the intention of the people who envisioned them. Finally, the TV runs LG’s WebOS, meaning it has smart features like easy access to streaming services, whether it’s Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or Apple TV+.

More Black Friday TV deals available now

Maybe the 70-inch LG TV isn’t right for you. Perhaps you’re looking for something a little smaller for a smaller room. Or maybe you just want to browse and see what other options are available before you pull the trigger. In either case, there are plenty more 4K TV deals for you to peruse. Our team has rounded up some of the hottest Black Friday TV deals for you, and we’ll be keeping that page updated with great deals all the way through the Black Friday season. Check out just a few of the available offers below:

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$700 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

58-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$500 $530
The perfect easy entry into the world of smart TVs, with simple streaming from your favorite services, 4K resolution and HDR, and a gaming mode as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch Vizio V-series 4K TV

$690 $700
Get an ample-sized TV with 4K resolution plus Dolby Vision HDR, support for Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, and a handy auto game mode. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$6,500 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV

$700 $950
Enjoy 4K resolution in a moderate size which is great for medium-sized rooms, with smart features like Google TV for streaming from all your favorite services. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple TV just got a HUGE price cut at Best Buy for Black Friday

Apple TV multi-camera view

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy — but hurry!

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Beats Studio 3 headphones are $180 OFF at Best Buy — seriously!

Beats

You won’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at Best Buy today

Galaxy Z Flip 3's screen being used.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2021: Sales to shop today

Best Buy building and logo.

What is the Best Buy Black Friday Price Guarantee?

Best Buy BetaÙ

The best foldable phone deals and sales for October 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best cheap tablet deals for October 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Apple’s new Polishing Cloth comes with a hefty price tag

Apple's new Polishing Cloth.

Best Apple Black Friday deals 2021: Deals you can shop today

apple black friday deals bfcm2020 201028

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals for 2021: What to Expect

hp omen 25i gaming monitor starts at 349 2

Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: Sales you can shop right now

black friday iphone deals bfcm2020 201027