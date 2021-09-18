  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today — but not for long

Walmart has a treat in store for you this weekend: It’s offing this gigantic 70-inch LG 4K TV for only $720, a discount of $80, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Because of the price, though, this deal won’t be around for long — act fast or risk missing out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you’re guaranteed to be delighted with this TV. It offers many of the benefits that the best 4K TVs offer, meaning great picture quality and a simple to use interface, too.

As you’d expect, the 4K picture looks fantastic and that’s helped by the TV using a great quad core processor to enhance every scene, upscaling whatever you watch to ensure enhanced contrast, color, and blacks every step of the way. There’s HDR10 and HLG support, too, so all scenes are automatically elevated to be extra beautiful. Throughout, you get all the benefits of low input lag, which is ideal for gaming or fast-moving action scenes.

When you’re not watching something, you can easily navigate the TV, too, thanks to LG’s webOS platform which makes it simple and speedy to browse through all your favorite streaming apps without any hassle. Everything about the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV oozes class.

Normally priced at $800, the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV is down to just $717 at Walmart for a limited time only. It’s a great time to embrace a bigger screen experience for less and you’re sure to love having more of a home cinema to watch your favorite movies.

