  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

By
LG 70-inch Class 4K TV on a white background.

If you’re looking for a great 70-inch 4K TV, Walmart has the deal for you with the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV for just $717. A huge saving of $83, this is the ideal time to enjoy a huge TV in your living room for less, all with the benefits of LG’s great technology. Thanks to this great price, we can’t see the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV sticking around for long with stock likely to be limited. Snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you’re guaranteed to be delighted with this TV. It offers many of the benefits that the best 4K TVs offer, meaning great picture quality and a simple to use interface, too.

As you’d expect, the 4K picture looks fantastic and that’s helped by the TV using a great quad core processor to enhance every scene, upscaling whatever you watch to ensure enhanced contrast, color, and blacks every step of the way. There’s HDR10 and HLG support, too, so all scenes are automatically elevated to be extra beautiful. Throughout, you get all the benefits of low input lag, which is ideal for gaming or fast-moving action scenes.

When you’re not watching something, you can easily navigate the TV, too, thanks to LG’s webOS platform which makes it simple and speedy to browse through all your favorite streaming apps without any hassle. Everything about the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV oozes class.

Normally priced at $800, the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV is down to just $717 at Walmart for a limited time only. It’s a great time to embrace a bigger screen experience for less and you’re sure to love having more of a home cinema to watch your favorite movies.

More TV Deals

There are plenty of other great 4K TV deals if this one doesn’t appeal to you. Whether you’re looking for the best 70-inch TV deals in particular or you’re focusing on LG TV deals, we’ve got them. We also have all the best Walmart TV deals that are sure to save you plenty of cash.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$300 $476
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image. more
Buy at Amazon

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

Samsung Galaxy S21 phone lineup.

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for September 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for September 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for September 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for September 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap Nespresso deals for September 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap grill deals for September 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for September 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

First view from new Crew Dragon shows marble-like Earth

The glass dome on SpaceX's modified Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Which of Apple’s new iPhone 13 handsets is kindest to your wallet?

New iPhone 13 Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, & Product RED.

GoPro drops teaser video for Hero10 camera ahead of Thursday’s reveal

watch gopros teaser video for the new hero10 action camera gopro hero 10

SpaceX successfully launches the first all-civilian crew to space

SpaceX launching the Inspiration4 mission.

How to watch SpaceX launch its first all-civilian mission

The all-civilian crew heading to space in September 2021.