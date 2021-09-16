Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for a great 70-inch 4K TV, Walmart has the deal for you with the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV for just $717. A huge saving of $83, this is the ideal time to enjoy a huge TV in your living room for less, all with the benefits of LG’s great technology. Thanks to this great price, we can’t see the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV sticking around for long with stock likely to be limited. Snap it up now so you don’t miss out.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there right now, you’re guaranteed to be delighted with this TV. It offers many of the benefits that the best 4K TVs offer, meaning great picture quality and a simple to use interface, too.

As you’d expect, the 4K picture looks fantastic and that’s helped by the TV using a great quad core processor to enhance every scene, upscaling whatever you watch to ensure enhanced contrast, color, and blacks every step of the way. There’s HDR10 and HLG support, too, so all scenes are automatically elevated to be extra beautiful. Throughout, you get all the benefits of low input lag, which is ideal for gaming or fast-moving action scenes.

When you’re not watching something, you can easily navigate the TV, too, thanks to LG’s webOS platform which makes it simple and speedy to browse through all your favorite streaming apps without any hassle. Everything about the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV oozes class.

Normally priced at $800, the LG 70-inch Class 4K TV is down to just $717 at Walmart for a limited time only. It’s a great time to embrace a bigger screen experience for less and you’re sure to love having more of a home cinema to watch your favorite movies.

