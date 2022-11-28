 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV

You need to check first if a 75-inch screen fits in your available space through our guide on what size TV to buy. If it does, then the LG UP7300PUC 4K TV is a highly recommended purchase. It’s made by one of the best TV brands, so you should expect nothing but the best quality from this product, which is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K that enhances the color, contrast, details, and sound of everything that you watch. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which our 4K TV buying guide says provides more improvement to picture quality than just its 4K Ultra HD resolution.

The LG UP7300PUC 4K TV runs on the brand’s webOS platform, through which you have access to a virtually unlimited library of content with streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. For even more shows and movies to consume, LG Channels provides free access to more than 300 streaming channels covering a wide range of genres. The TV’s Home Dashboard will show content recommendations and your other connected smart home devices, and its Game Optimizer feature makes it easy to tweak settings for the optimum video game experience.

Upgrade your home theater setup with the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV, which is part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. It’s on sale at $230 off, which brings its price down to $570 from its original price of $800, in an offer that we’re not expecting to last the whole day. Don’t miss out on this bargain — finalize your purchase of the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV as soon as you can.

