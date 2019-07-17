Share

There’s a good chance that you think of LG as a smartphone brand, but this tech giant makes a ton of other great stuff from home appliances to smart televisions. In fact, UHDTVs might be LG’s second-most popular products after its Android phones, which is no surprise considering their quality and value – and if you’re shopping for a big-screen television and missed those Prime Day offers that came and went, then this LG 75-inch 4K TV is one of the best deals available right now on a large set for your home theater.

LG has long held a spot on our roundup of the best 4K TVs that money can buy (it even made it onto our budget UHDTV best-of list, which is impressive for a brand-name maker like LG). The LG 75-inch 4K TV is worthy of the LG name, and comes with everything we like about the brand: A crisp and vibrant display, solid build quality, and LG’s ThinQ AI technology – something the brand has recently adapted to its smartphone line.

The LG ThinQ AI is at the heart of this television’s smart connectivity, allowing the TV to integrate seamlessly with your wider smart home ecosystem and even to serve as your primary smart home interface thanks to its built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities. These let you control the TV with easy voice commands, while Wi-Fi makes streaming content from your favorite apps a breeze.

The display on the LG 75-inch 4K TV also boasts direct backlighting, IPS panel technology for a wider viewing angle, and Active HDR for enjoying the latest 4K content – be it via streaming services like Netflix or your UHD Blu-Rays – in scene-by-scene optimized color and deep dynamic contrast. For ports, you’ve got the standard composite and RF connections plus four HDMI inputs for consoles, media players, and other such devices.

Normally, the 2019 model of this LG 75-inch 4K TV would set you back $1,600. That isn’t terrible considering many of the latest big-screen UHD televisions can cost thousands. Walmart has it on sale right now at a much sweeter price, though, as part of its ongoing July sale. This lets you grab this beefy smart UHDTV for just $1,116 with free home shipping, saving you a whopping $484 off.

Looking for more 4K TV deals? We’ve found big discounts on 65-inch Vizio 4K TVs, Samsung HDR TVs, and TCL Roku Smart TVs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.