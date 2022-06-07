This massive 75-inch LG 4K TV is $130 off at Best Buy — now $700!

If you’ve always dreamed of buying a massive TV for your living room, but you don’t think you can afford one, look again. With the best 75-inch TV deals, you’ll be able to stretch your budget to have a large display shipped to your home. These offers aren’t just available on shopping holidays like Black Friday — in fact, there’s one now from Best Buy. The 75-inch LG UP7070 Series 4K TV is on sale for $700, after a $130 discount to its original price of $830.

Your search for the best TV deals ends here — especially if our guide on what size TV to buy reveals that you have enough space for a 75-inch TV. It’s not the LG TV that’s in our best TVs, but the LG UP7070 Series 4K TV is certainly up there with the top-of-the-line models of the best TV brands. It’s powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike images, while also upscaling content to 4K quality so that you can maximize your usage of the display. The 4K TV is also equipped with TruMotion 120 technology, which reduces blur during action sequences and sports matches by enabling a rate of 120 frames per second.

Access your favorite streaming apps through the webOS 6.0 platform, so you’ll never run out of things to watch, and control the LG UP7070 Series 4K TV and your other smart home devices with the help of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. You can also enjoy movies exactly how their directors envisioned them through Filmmaker Mode, and the TV will automatically adjust the picture for optimized graphics while playing video games through the Game Optimizer feature.

Upgrade your living room with the 75-inch LG UP7070 Series 4K TV, which is currently part of Best Buy TV deals with a $130 price cut. That means you can purchase the TV for just $700, a more affordable price compared to $830 originally. The deal may end any minute now though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 75-inch LG UP7070 Series 4K TV, there’s no time to waste if you don’t want to pay full price for it. If you hesitate, you may miss out on the offer.

