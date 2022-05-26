You’re missing out if you’ve never watched a blockbuster on a big-screen, 4K TV before. Picking up one of these massive displays is a great way to get an immersive movie-viewing experience without making the drive to a theater. It’s a great time to buy one of these TVs since Best Buy has kicked off its Memorial Day TV sales early. You can get an 82-inch LG 4K TV for just $1,100, a huge $200 discount on the regular price of $1,300. Keep reading to learn why this is one of the best LG TV deals we’ve found all year.

This 82-inch LG UP8770 4K TV is one of the best TVs you can get for a big household. Despite its huge size, it still provides incredibly detailed, clear images thanks to its 4K resolution. It also has fantastic contrast and color accuracy, which is one of the best qualities of LG TVs. In addition, the a7 Gen 4 AI processor inside, coupled with Dolby Vision IQ, automatically enhances image quality and colors depending on what you’re viewing, so you get the best viewing experience every time. The UP8770 also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 formats.

This massive TV doesn’t skimp out on smart functionality either. It comes out of the box with LG’s webOS, an intuitive operating system that gives you easy access to all of the most popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. This TV also includes LG’s Magic Remote, letting you easily navigate the interface and control media using just the sound of your voice. This TV easily pairs with a wide array of smart assistants, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, so you can easily cast content from your phone, configure your smart appliances, and even ask questions online.

Massive TVs like this one rarely go on sale, so this might be the perfect opportunity to upgrade. Right now, you can pick up this 82-inch LG 4K TV at Best Buy for only $1,100, which is $200 off the standard price tag of $1,300. This deal could end at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below to get it while it’s still available.

